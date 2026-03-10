Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Monday appealed to Israel not to launch further strikes on Iran's energy sector facilities, particularly oil infrastructure. This was reported by Axios, citing three sources familiar with the situation, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that this US request was the first time the Trump administration had restricted Israel's actions since the two countries began a joint operation against Iran ten days ago.

Israeli strikes enveloped Tehran — a city of 10 million people — in toxic black smoke and acid rain, prompting urgent warnings about health damage to ordinary Iranians.

According to an Israeli official, the US message was conveyed at a high political level and to the Chief of Staff of the IDF, Zamir.

A second Israeli official stated: "The US has asked us to notify them in advance of any future strikes on oil facilities in Iran."

According to a source familiar with the situation, the Trump administration cited three reasons for its request:

such strikes harm the Iranian population, a significant portion of which opposes the regime;

Trump intends to cooperate with Iran's oil sector after the war — similar to how he dealt with Venezuela;

the strikes could provoke massive retaliatory attacks by Iran on energy infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries.

The publication notes that Iran attacked Persian Gulf energy facilities with drones early in the war but did not cause significant or irreversible damage.

Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media

The US fears that a new round of strikes on Iranian oil could change this calculation and further raise prices.

A source familiar with the details said that Trump views strikes on Iranian energy and oil facilities as a "doomsday option" — an option to be kept in reserve only if Iran deliberately attacks Persian Gulf oil facilities first.

The publication reminds that Trump publicly outlined this position, warning on Monday that Iran would suffer "20 times worse" if it damaged global oil supplies.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US would "destroy easily destroyable targets that would make it impossible for Iran to recover as a nation."

The source claimed that Trump was hinting at potential attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

In turn, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the Republican Party's most ardent supporters of the war, also criticized Israeli strikes on fuel depots.

"Please be careful with target selection. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a way that does not deprive them of the opportunity to start a new and better life after the collapse of this regime. Iran's oil economy will be essential for this," Graham wrote on X.

Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense

The White House, the Israeli Embassy in Washington, and the Israel Defense Forces declined to comment.