Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
05:36 PM • 10560 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30442 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29456 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 21853 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 28766 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 28720 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43657 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53280 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53095 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85251 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
58%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28355 views
Magamedrasulov from NABU "participated" in Operation Midas while on vacation in Tenerife with his girlfriend - MediaPhotoMarch 10, 12:51 PM • 20465 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20948 views
Poroshenko's MP appropriated donations for the Armed Forces? A scandal unfolds onlineMarch 10, 01:24 PM • 11348 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15700 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15736 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30442 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29456 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43657 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53281 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries05:17 PM • 5170 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideo04:04 PM • 7936 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 20976 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 28383 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 30179 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Storm Shadow cruise missile
9K720 Iskander

Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

The Trump administration for the first time restricted Israel's actions due to environmental damage and plans for future cooperation. The US fears Iranian strikes in the Persian Gulf.

Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Monday appealed to Israel not to launch further strikes on Iran's energy sector facilities, particularly oil infrastructure. This was reported by Axios, citing three sources familiar with the situation, according to UNN.

Details

The publication notes that this US request was the first time the Trump administration had restricted Israel's actions since the two countries began a joint operation against Iran ten days ago.

Israeli strikes enveloped Tehran — a city of 10 million people — in toxic black smoke and acid rain, prompting urgent warnings about health damage to ordinary Iranians.

According to an Israeli official, the US message was conveyed at a high political level and to the Chief of Staff of the IDF, Zamir.

A second Israeli official stated: "The US has asked us to notify them in advance of any future strikes on oil facilities in Iran."

According to a source familiar with the situation, the Trump administration cited three reasons for its request:

  • such strikes harm the Iranian population, a significant portion of which opposes the regime;
    • Trump intends to cooperate with Iran's oil sector after the war — similar to how he dealt with Venezuela;
      • the strikes could provoke massive retaliatory attacks by Iran on energy infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries.

        The publication notes that Iran attacked Persian Gulf energy facilities with drones early in the war but did not cause significant or irreversible damage.

        Iran began mining the Strait of Hormuz - Media10.03.26, 21:37 • 2438 views

        The US fears that a new round of strikes on Iranian oil could change this calculation and further raise prices.

        A source familiar with the details said that Trump views strikes on Iranian energy and oil facilities as a "doomsday option" — an option to be kept in reserve only if Iran deliberately attacks Persian Gulf oil facilities first.

        The publication reminds that Trump publicly outlined this position, warning on Monday that Iran would suffer "20 times worse" if it damaged global oil supplies.

        Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US would "destroy easily destroyable targets that would make it impossible for Iran to recover as a nation."

        The source claimed that Trump was hinting at potential attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

        In turn, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the Republican Party's most ardent supporters of the war, also criticized Israeli strikes on fuel depots.

        "Please be careful with target selection. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a way that does not deprive them of the opportunity to start a new and better life after the collapse of this regime. Iran's oil economy will be essential for this," Graham wrote on X.

        Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense10.03.26, 14:53 • 3290 views

        The White House, the Israeli Embassy in Washington, and the Israel Defense Forces declined to comment.

        Antonina Tumanova

        News of the World
        Sanctions
        Energy
        Social network
        Skirmishes
        Truth Social
        Israel
        Republican Party (United States)
        White House
        Lindsey Graham
        Israel Defense Forces
        Venezuela
        Donald Trump
        Tehran
        United States
        Iran