Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense

02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in value
March 10, 06:00 AM
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited
March 10, 06:25 AM
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of Energy
08:42 AM
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko
09:07 AM
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
11:32 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
11:25 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
08:20 AM
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible items
March 9, 01:29 PM
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses
March 9, 11:31 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 11:13 AM
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events
01:12 PM
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders
11:32 AM
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriend
March 9, 05:41 PM
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl
March 9, 04:37 PM
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming
March 9, 03:28 PM
Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Defense Minister Peter Heggset announced a record number of airstrikes against Iran. The US plans to complete the military operation on its own schedule.

Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense

The United States is conducting the operation according to plan, and today it plans to carry out one of the largest days of air strikes on Iran since the beginning of hostilities. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Peter Bryan Hegseth, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Pentagon, the current day could be the most intense day of the entire campaign, with the maximum number of combat aircraft and strikes on targets in Iran.

For example, today will probably be our most intense day of strikes on Iran. The largest number of fighters, the largest number of bombers, and the largest number of strikes. Intelligence is now more accurate and better than ever.

- said Hegseth.

He also emphasized that American forces continue to operate based on updated intelligence, which allows for more precise targeting and increased strike effectiveness.

In addition, the Pentagon chief stated that the United States would end the war with Iran "on its own terms." According to him, Washington controls the pace of the military operation.

We will end this war on our schedule. The Iranian leadership is now desperate and trying to act hastily.

- Hegseth noted.

He also called on Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to heed US President Donald Trump's statements and abandon attempts to develop nuclear weapons.

The conflict between Iran and US allies continues to escalate, with strikes on targets in the country occurring almost daily. At the same time, Tehran responds with missile and drone attacks on targets in the Middle East.

Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"
09.03.26, 23:50

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

