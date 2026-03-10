Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense

The United States is conducting the operation according to plan, and today it plans to carry out one of the largest days of air strikes on Iran since the beginning of hostilities. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Peter Bryan Hegseth, reports UNN.

According to the head of the Pentagon, the current day could be the most intense day of the entire campaign, with the maximum number of combat aircraft and strikes on targets in Iran.

For example, today will probably be our most intense day of strikes on Iran. The largest number of fighters, the largest number of bombers, and the largest number of strikes. Intelligence is now more accurate and better than ever. - said Hegseth.

He also emphasized that American forces continue to operate based on updated intelligence, which allows for more precise targeting and increased strike effectiveness.

In addition, the Pentagon chief stated that the United States would end the war with Iran "on its own terms." According to him, Washington controls the pace of the military operation.

We will end this war on our schedule. The Iranian leadership is now desperate and trying to act hastily. - Hegseth noted.

He also called on Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to heed US President Donald Trump's statements and abandon attempts to develop nuclear weapons.

The conflict between Iran and US allies continues to escalate, with strikes on targets in the country occurring almost daily. At the same time, Tehran responds with missile and drone attacks on targets in the Middle East.

