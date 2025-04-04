Washington, D.C.

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15531 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28276 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64602 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213539 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310600 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.

Economy • 06:32 PM • 28280 views

Air delivery of goods from China to the USA has risen sharply amid the excitement over Trump's tariffs - FT

Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.

Economy • April 4, 12:27 PM • 7298 views

Putin's envoy in Washington accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the energy truce

Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.

War • April 4, 12:11 PM • 8912 views

Trump's tariffs threaten US defence cooperation with allies, including arms supplies

Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.

Economy • April 4, 10:58 AM • 5272 views
Exclusive

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.

War • April 4, 06:27 AM • 391722 views

Meeting of US and Russian negotiators in Washington: White House expects Dmitriev's report to Putin - Bloomberg

The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.

War • April 4, 04:11 AM • 3870 views

Trump's inner circle advises him not to call Putin until he agrees to a ceasefire - NBC

Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.

War • April 4, 02:46 AM • 4220 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

A ceasefire is dangerous for Putin. The war has become the basis of the Russian economy and society, and the onset of peace could cause the collapse of the entire system.

War • April 4, 02:06 AM • 92255 views

Putin's representative Dmitriev announced progress in agreements on Ukraine after meetings in Washington

Kirill Dmitriev announced meetings in Washington with members of the US administration and progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine. The resumption of air traffic between Russia and the US is also being discussed.

War • April 3, 09:47 PM • 5210 views

Deadline approaching: Amazon and OnlyFans founder join the fight for TikTok in the US

Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.

News of the World • April 3, 07:00 AM • 5652 views

US Treasury Secretary urges no response to new Trump tariffs: says "wait and see" on negotiations

US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.

Economy • April 3, 06:38 AM • 5310 views

Putin's special representative held a meeting with American officials in the United States: the content of the negotiations remained unknown

Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.

News of the World • April 3, 05:14 AM • 4850 views

South Korea reacts to US tariffs: support for the automotive industry and negotiations

Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.

News of the World • April 3, 01:12 AM • 4446 views

The White House acknowledged that Trump will not be able to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter - media

The White House acknowledged that Trump will not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20. The administration is disappointed with the Kremlin's tactics and is preparing to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv for a peace agreement.

War • April 2, 05:14 PM • 35021 views

Steve Witkoff to meet with Putin's representative at the White House today - CBS News

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.

News of the World • April 2, 03:25 PM • 15680 views

Trump's Tariffs Usher in New Era of Risks for Global Economy - Bloomberg

Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.

Economy • April 2, 03:22 PM • 21094 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22639 views

"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff

Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 08:47 AM • 185915 views

The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks

US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.

News of the World • April 2, 03:03 AM • 99931 views

Official of the terrorist country goes to Washington for negotiations with the USA

The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.

News of the World • April 2, 12:11 AM • 16571 views

Canada and Mexico discussed a response to possible US tariffs

The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.

News of the World • April 1, 10:12 PM • 8021 views

The US may increase pressure on Kyiv and moscow due to the stalemate in peace talks: details

The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.

War • April 1, 08:31 PM • 10648 views

Greenland's Prime Minister declares aspiration for independence and partnership with Denmark

Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.

News of the World • March 31, 11:34 PM • 11116 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45521 views

Europe is preparing a response to US tariffs: it is about closing the EU market to certain American goods

The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.

Economy • March 31, 11:33 AM • 26457 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742769 views

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.

Politics • March 31, 09:40 AM • 35745 views

The US is modernizing military operations in Japan due to the threat from China

The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.

War • March 31, 03:38 AM • 12408 views

Ukraine wants to make changes to the new agreement with the United States. The media revealed the details

Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.

Economy • March 29, 05:57 PM • 340612 views

New US-Ukraine agreement: what officials on both sides of the Atlantic are saying about it and whether Ukrainians should worry

The new mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. The agreement gives the US control over investments and profits from resources.

Economy • March 29, 02:28 PM • 732149 views