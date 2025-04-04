Washington, D.C.

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.
Exporters from China are paying almost 40% more for shipping goods to the US due to new Trump tariffs. The market is preparing for a "seismic shock" after the abolition of exemptions for small deliveries.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Kirill Dmitriev said that Ukraine is violating the "energy truce" by striking Russia. He also called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia for the success of negotiations.
Trump's customs program may confuse global supply chains, which will complicate the production of weapons and international efforts to counter China. This will hit the arms industry and relations with allies.
April 4 marks the anniversary of the founding of NATO. The Alliance provides comprehensive support to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains complex.
The US is awaiting Dmitriev's report to Putin on the meeting with Witkoff regarding negotiations on Ukraine. American officials are disappointed with the slow progress of negotiations on the part of Moscow.
Trump's entourage advises him not to talk to Putin until he commits to a complete ceasefire. Trump has announced plans to speak with Putin this week.
A ceasefire is dangerous for Putin. The war has become the basis of the Russian economy and society, and the onset of peace could cause the collapse of the entire system.
Kirill Dmitriev announced meetings in Washington with members of the US administration and progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine. The resumption of air traffic between Russia and the US is also being discussed.
Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok as the deadline to find a buyer in the US approaches. This comes amid concerns about the app's ties to China.
US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.
Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev received a license to visit the United States, where he met with representatives of the Trump administration.
Seoul is preparing for economic challenges after the US announced new tariffs. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed to support the affected industries and intensify negotiations with Washington.
The White House acknowledged that Trump will not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20. The administration is disappointed with the Kremlin's tactics and is preparing to put pressure on Moscow and Kyiv for a peace agreement.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev. The US Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions so that the State Department could issue him a visa.
Trump Plans Sweeping Trade Restrictions That Could Upend Global System. Economists warn of recession risks and rising inflation from new tariffs.
The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.
US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
The special representative for international economic cooperation of the Russian Federation will meet with the special representative of the American side to discuss economic cooperation and overcoming the crisis after the invasion of Ukraine. This is the first visit of a Russian high-ranking official since the beginning of the war.
The leaders of Canada and Mexico discussed strengthening trade and investment amid threats from the United States. Both countries seek to maintain economic stability in the face of possible tariff restrictions.
The US administration is considering new sanctions and economic measures to force Ukraine and russia to agree. The White House is disappointed with the lack of progress in negotiations and moscow's resistance to peace initiatives.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized the importance of cooperation with Denmark on the path to sovereignty. Greenland is interested in partnership with the USA in the fields of trade and security, but excludes integration.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.
The US is creating a new command for military operations in Japan. This is being done to strengthen defense coordination and support allies in the region amid the growing threat from China.
Ukraine is concerned about US control over investments and the requirement to reimburse aid. Kyiv insists on amending the draft agreement so as not to undermine accession to the EU.
The new mineral agreement between the US and Ukraine has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. The agreement gives the US control over investments and profits from resources.