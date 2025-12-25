$42.150.05
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 8230 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 9272 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10375 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 58706 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31082 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia likely to reject new US and Ukraine peace plan - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Kremlin believes it can gain more by continuing hostilities while using negotiations as a foreign policy tool. Russian dictator Putin insists on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the exclusion of Ukraine's possibility of NATO membership.

Russia likely to reject new US and Ukraine peace plan - NYT

The Kremlin believes it can gain more by continuing hostilities while using negotiations as a foreign policy tool. This is reported by New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past two years, Russian dictator Putin has consistently insisted on two main points: Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the rest of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and exclude the possibility of NATO membership.

Putin reaffirmed this position on Friday at his annual press conference. He said that Russia is ready to make some "compromises," which are believed to include giving up some Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. But he stressed that Moscow, as before, is ready to continue fighting for the full occupation of the Donetsk region

- the publication writes.

Even though Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has cost both the Russian economy and the Russian army dearly, the publication emphasizes that "the Kremlin still seems to believe that it can gain more by fighting."

In addition, the Russian economy is at its weakest point since 2022, interest rates are at record highs, and growth rates are falling into recession. But despite the sanctions imposed by the West due to the war, analysts say that the country is still far from an economic crisis that would force the Kremlin to change course.

However, Dmitry Medvedev, former president and now secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Wednesday that about 417,000 recruits have signed new contracts to join the Russian army in 2025, a figure largely consistent with independent researchers' estimates.

The constant flow of new recruits means that Russia can afford to continue the war despite heavy losses.

However, Russia is still interested in negotiations on a possible peace agreement to maintain working relations with Washington and avoid taking full blame for the ongoing conflict, experts say

- the publication writes.

Moscow is also interested in postponing any additional sanctions or other economic restrictions from Washington.

Recall

From President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time appeared 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war".

Alla Kiosak

