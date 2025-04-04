Luhansk Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12541 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21991 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60899 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207403 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119151 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213109 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243892 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126447 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207403 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386323 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306877 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 648 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12015 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41258 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69406 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55334 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Luhansk Oblast

Administrative region of Ukraine
News by theme

Support parameters have already been agreed: Zelenskyy said that 2 billion hryvnias will be allocated to support 200 frontline communities

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.

War • 07:53 PM • 114 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • 03:00 PM • 10696 views

The Russian Federation deported 39 Ukrainian children from Luhansk region to the Moscow region under the pretext of "treatment" - ISW

The Russian foundation "Assistance to Ours" facilitated the deportation of 39 children from the occupied Luhansk region to a sanatorium in the Moscow region. Since 2022, more than 1,200 Ukrainians, including children, have been deported to this institution.

War • April 3, 11:31 PM • 4232 views

The occupiers are testing uncertified vaccines on children in Luhansk - CNS

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, the invaders are conducting mass vaccination of children up to 6 years old with unknown drugs without international certificates. CNS urges parents to be careful.

Society • April 3, 11:33 AM • 8720 views

Rain, wind and +18 degrees: the weather in Ukraine will surprise again tomorrow

Tomorrow, Ukraine is expected to warm up to +18 degrees, but it will rain in some regions. Weathermen warn of strong winds in the central regions and advise to use the coming days due to the upcoming cold snap.

Society • April 2, 08:37 AM • 22146 views

Russia is slowing down the ceasefire in order to seize as much territory as possible before "peace" talks - ISW

Russia is delaying the peace dialogue in order to finally seize the Luhansk region. This is necessary to strengthen its position in negotiations and justify losses.

War • April 2, 03:26 AM • 14010 views

Teachers-collaborators from Mariupol are taught to report pro-Ukrainian families

Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.

War • March 31, 02:15 AM • 13004 views

Five more children were rescued from the occupation with the help of Qatar

The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Society • March 29, 10:08 AM • 18081 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Belgorod region, the enemy is pressing in four directions: ISW maps

The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.

War • March 29, 01:53 AM • 45992 views

The President signed the law on changing the name of local general courts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.

Politics • March 26, 12:34 PM • 20267 views

"Don't laugh at down jackets": weather forecaster predicted a cold snap

On March 27, it will get warmer in Ukraine to +12+17 degrees, in the western regions +10+13. It will rain in the western and northern regions, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. In Kyiv, up to +15 degrees.

Society • March 26, 10:52 AM • 22700 views

Ukrainians have different ideas about what can be called a victory in the war – survey

According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.

Society • March 25, 02:29 PM • 21797 views

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire, but reject concessions to Russia - survey

Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.

War • March 25, 01:31 PM • 20619 views

A critical level of pollution was recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region

A critical level of air pollution has been recorded in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. The concentration of nitrogen dioxide exceeds 30 µg/m³.

Society • March 25, 12:57 PM • 23727 views

In Melitopol, the occupiers introduced mandatory military training for schoolchildren - CNS

In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.

War • March 24, 01:42 AM • 133296 views

British intelligence explained the purpose of Putin's decree on "legalizing" Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.

War • March 22, 09:59 AM • 28236 views

Trump considers the occupied territories to be the central issue in the war

The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.

War • March 22, 08:38 AM • 30846 views

The heat has returned: forecasters give the forecast for today

On Saturday, March 22, Ukraine will have sunny weather without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, the wind is moderate.

Society • March 22, 04:57 AM • 41007 views

They imitate military training through play: how Russians are militarizing children in occupied Luhansk region

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, children are forced to compete in drill training and study the military history of the Russian Federation. This is part of the preparation of "cannon fodder".

War • March 22, 02:19 AM • 16655 views

In Finland, Petrovsky, a militant from the "Rusich" group, was sentenced to life imprisonment for war crimes

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) to life imprisonment for four war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014. This is the first case of war crimes in Ukraine being considered in Finland.

War • March 14, 08:24 AM • 137566 views

Another escalation on the Luhansk front - spokesperson of the Joint Forces Operation "Khortytsia"

There is another escalation on the Luhansk front, but the Russians are far from their goal of taking control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian military capabilities are increasing, while the occupiers are facing a supply crisis.

War • March 10, 11:09 AM • 17395 views

Ukraine has returned the son of a military woman from the occupied Luhansk region - Yermak

The son of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who had been living with his grandmother for three years, was returned from the occupied Svatove in Luhansk region. After her death, the boy faced the threat of deportation to Russia and an orphanage.

Society • December 9, 12:02 PM • 17691 views

Number of attacks decreased in three areas in Donetsk region: the reason is given

The number of assaults on the Kramatorsk, Siversk and Toretsk directions decreased. The enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish forces and equipment, and the situation in Toretsk has stabilized.

War • October 23, 12:40 PM • 22481 views

Promises of money and “social packages”: recruiters in schools in the occupied territories call high school students to war

In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda raids on schools. High school students are promised money and “social packages” for signing contracts with the Russian army after graduation.

War • October 22, 12:10 PM • 16295 views

Archive of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation is being accumulated in the TOT of Luhansk region: “archival service of lnr” has collected more than 300 such documents - RMA

The “LPR Archive Service” is accumulating evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in the Luhansk region. More than 300 documents have been collected, including military cards, letters, photographs, and written accounts of crimes.

Society • October 22, 08:02 AM • 16329 views

CEC calls for suspension of Russia and Belarus' membership in the World Association of Electoral Management Bodies

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has asked the IEBC to suspend the membership of the election commissions of the Russian Federation and Belarus. The reason is the organization of illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and violation of the principles of democracy.

Politics • October 17, 06:21 PM • 12225 views

“Vampire” border guards vs. Russian tank: impressive video of battle from Luhansk region

Ukrainian border guards from the “Vengeance” brigade destroyed a Russian tank near Kreminna in Luhansk region. A Vampire drone attacked enemy vehicles, destroying several vehicles and enemy shelters.

War • October 17, 02:01 PM • 13579 views
Exclusive

Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.

Society • October 17, 11:05 AM • 161830 views

Zelensky on the front: the situation is difficult, but we are holding our ground

Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported to the President that the Armed Forces were holding their ground despite the difficult situation at the front. Zelenskyy thanked the military for their resilience and noted that the defined tasks of the Kursk operation continue to be implemented.

War • October 15, 03:59 PM • 15358 views

Luhansk region: occupants thoroughly check men at the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, no connection to Lysychansk ambulance

At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.

Society • October 15, 06:29 AM • 14923 views