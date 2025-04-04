Luhansk Oblast

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating 2 billion hryvnias for 200 frontline and border communities in nine regions of Ukraine. The funds will be used for security needs, restoration and construction of shelters.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
The Russian foundation "Assistance to Ours" facilitated the deportation of 39 children from the occupied Luhansk region to a sanatorium in the Moscow region. Since 2022, more than 1,200 Ukrainians, including children, have been deported to this institution.
In temporarily occupied Luhansk, the invaders are conducting mass vaccination of children up to 6 years old with unknown drugs without international certificates. CNS urges parents to be careful.
Tomorrow, Ukraine is expected to warm up to +18 degrees, but it will rain in some regions. Weathermen warn of strong winds in the central regions and advise to use the coming days due to the upcoming cold snap.
Russia is delaying the peace dialogue in order to finally seize the Luhansk region. This is necessary to strengthen its position in negotiations and justify losses.
Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.
The return took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. Among those rescued are children from Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia, who will be provided with the necessary assistance.
The Defense Forces advanced in the Belgorod region, and the Russians near Toretsk and Kurakhovo. Fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine, the enemy has intensified attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law 4273-IX (bill 12351), which changes the names of 103 local courts in various regions of Ukraine. The renaming has been agreed with state authorities and does not require additional costs.
On March 27, it will get warmer in Ukraine to +12+17 degrees, in the western regions +10+13. It will rain in the western and northern regions, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. In Kyiv, up to +15 degrees.
According to a Razumkov Center survey, 74% of Ukrainians believe in victory, but they imagine it differently: from the restoration of the 2014 borders to the destruction of the Russian army.
Most Ukrainians support a 30-day ceasefire to show Russia's unwillingness for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians are strongly against any concessions to the aggressor.
A critical level of air pollution has been recorded in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. The concentration of nitrogen dioxide exceeds 30 µg/m³.
In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.
Putin's decree forces Ukrainians who do not have a Russian passport to leave the occupied territories by September 10, 2025. This is part of the Russification policy to destroy Ukrainian identity.
The US special envoy stated that the biggest problem is the occupied territories of Ukraine.
On Saturday, March 22, Ukraine will have sunny weather without precipitation. The temperature during the day will fluctuate from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, the wind is moderate.
In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, children are forced to compete in drill training and study the military history of the Russian Federation. This is part of the preparation of "cannon fodder".
The Helsinki District Court sentenced Voislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky) to life imprisonment for four war crimes in eastern Ukraine in 2014. This is the first case of war crimes in Ukraine being considered in Finland.
There is another escalation on the Luhansk front, but the Russians are far from their goal of taking control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian military capabilities are increasing, while the occupiers are facing a supply crisis.
The son of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who had been living with his grandmother for three years, was returned from the occupied Svatove in Luhansk region. After her death, the boy faced the threat of deportation to Russia and an orphanage.
The number of assaults on the Kramatorsk, Siversk and Toretsk directions decreased. The enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish forces and equipment, and the situation in Toretsk has stabilized.
In the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, Russian invaders are conducting propaganda raids on schools. High school students are promised money and “social packages” for signing contracts with the Russian army after graduation.
The “LPR Archive Service” is accumulating evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops in the Luhansk region. More than 300 documents have been collected, including military cards, letters, photographs, and written accounts of crimes.
The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has asked the IEBC to suspend the membership of the election commissions of the Russian Federation and Belarus. The reason is the organization of illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and violation of the principles of democracy.
Ukrainian border guards from the “Vengeance” brigade destroyed a Russian tank near Kreminna in Luhansk region. A Vampire drone attacked enemy vehicles, destroying several vehicles and enemy shelters.
The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.
Chief of Staff Syrskyi reported to the President that the Armed Forces were holding their ground despite the difficult situation at the front. Zelenskyy thanked the military for their resilience and noted that the defined tasks of the Kursk operation continue to be implemented.
At the entrance to Siverskodonetsk, men are thoroughly checked. In Lysychansk, it is impossible to call an ambulance due to the lack of communication, and in the Liman sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy.