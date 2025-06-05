The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 10363 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 14544 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 14875 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 41745 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 79153 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 53812 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 53581 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49964 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31848 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 30044 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news

Commander of the SBS named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 29581 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 19266 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 77176 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 36155 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 16783 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 50755 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 63981 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 125375 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 166340 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 267060 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 4240 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 36318 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 83840 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 267060 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 154272 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2150 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a decision to rename 328 settlements, the names of which contained symbols of Russian imperial policy. The renaming affected 20 regions of Ukraine.

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted two resolutions on renaming 328 settlements, the names of which contained symbols of Russian imperial policy or did not meet the standards of the state language.

The relevant decision was voted for by 257 people's deputies, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to resolutions, 4 districts, 10 cities, 56 settlements and 261 villages will receive new names. Among them:

  • the village of Gorky to Tytorove;
    • the village of Pershe Travnya to Bohodarivka;
      • the village of Suvorovske to Slobidske;
        • Novomoskovsk district to Samara district;
          • the village of Vanyushkine, Donetsk region, to Frolivske;
            • the village of Michurine to Grintal;
              • the village of Pervomaiske to Palanka;
                • the village of Moskovske to Kozatske;
                  • the village of Pushkine to Chumatske.

                    However, some cities, in particular Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Pervomaisk, were excluded from the list for separate consideration.

                    Additionally

                    The renaming affected settlements in 20 regions of Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson and others.

                    This decision is part of a broader policy of decolonization and derussification aimed at removing Soviet and Russian heritage from Ukrainian toponymy. 

                    Reference

                    The process of decolonization in Ukraine involves renaming settlements, streets and other objects whose names are associated with Soviet or Russian history in order to restore national identity and historical justice.

                    Let us remind you

                    In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada already tried to adopt a resolution on renaming more than 300 settlements, but then the decision was not adopted due to a lack of votes. After that, the deputies blocked the rostrum, demanding a reconsideration of the issue.  

                    Andrey Kulik

                    Andrey Kulik

                    SocietyPolitics
                    Donetsk Oblast
                    Oleksiy Goncharenko
                    Kharkiv Oblast
                    Luhansk Oblast
                    Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                    Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                    Synelnykove
                    Verkhovna Rada
                    Kherson Oblast
                    Ukraine
                    Pavlohrad
                    Brent Oil
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    S&P 500
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Tesla
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gold
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    ,
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    Gas TTF
                    $
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    .
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9
                    0
                    0
                    1
                    2
                    3
                    4
                    5
                    6
                    7
                    8
                    9