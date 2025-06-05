The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted two resolutions on renaming 328 settlements, the names of which contained symbols of Russian imperial policy or did not meet the standards of the state language.

The relevant decision was voted for by 257 people's deputies, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to resolutions, 4 districts, 10 cities, 56 settlements and 261 villages will receive new names. Among them:

the village of Gorky to Tytorove;

the village of Pershe Travnya to Bohodarivka;

the village of Suvorovske to Slobidske;

Novomoskovsk district to Samara district;

the village of Vanyushkine, Donetsk region, to Frolivske;

the village of Michurine to Grintal;

the village of Pervomaiske to Palanka;

the village of Moskovske to Kozatske;

the village of Pushkine to Chumatske.

However, some cities, in particular Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Pervomaisk, were excluded from the list for separate consideration.

Additionally

The renaming affected settlements in 20 regions of Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson and others.

This decision is part of a broader policy of decolonization and derussification aimed at removing Soviet and Russian heritage from Ukrainian toponymy.

Reference

The process of decolonization in Ukraine involves renaming settlements, streets and other objects whose names are associated with Soviet or Russian history in order to restore national identity and historical justice.

Let us remind you

In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada already tried to adopt a resolution on renaming more than 300 settlements, but then the decision was not adopted due to a lack of votes. After that, the deputies blocked the rostrum, demanding a reconsideration of the issue.