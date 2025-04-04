$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15860 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29004 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64934 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214020 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122727 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213770 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244238 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391986 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310857 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3172 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14310 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45548 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57216 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Pavlohrad

News by theme

A missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 4 people, 17 were injured - OVA

As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.

War • April 3, 04:56 AM • 8250 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107628 views

Russia attacked energy facilities, some residents in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without electricity - DTEK

russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.

Society • March 15, 08:18 AM • 78283 views

Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: emergency rescue operation completed, number of victims - 14, including children

Kryvyi Rih was hit by a missile attack at night, 14 wounded, including children. Buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged. There is destruction in Synelnykivshyna and Pavlohrad district.

Society • March 15, 05:39 AM • 21649 views

Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: several trains are changing their route

Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities. Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia is delayed, and train No. 72 Lviv - Pavlohrad will follow a modified route.

Society • March 13, 06:08 AM • 84752 views

Night rocket strike on Pavlohrad: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Russian troops launched a rocket strike on Pavlohrad, damaging two industrial enterprises. A fire broke out at one of them, and windows were also damaged in two five-story buildings.

Society • March 5, 05:05 AM • 62535 views

TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.

War • February 10, 04:21 PM • 30985 views

An explosion occurs near the building of the RCC and JV in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region

An explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 06:01 PM • 32972 views

Occupants are approaching Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city - MBA

Russian troops have approached the outskirts of Pokrovsk to within a few kilometers. There are 7,000 people left in the city without critical infrastructure, and they are being urged to evacuate.

Society • January 10, 10:27 AM • 31795 views

11 enemy “shaheds” shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night: there are damages due to Russian attack

Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 11 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and a private house in Pavlohrad district, with no casualties.

War • October 12, 07:53 AM • 23787 views

Rada fails to rename Pervomaisk and two other cities, names of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Yuzhny are changed

The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.

Society • October 9, 08:12 AM • 17520 views

800-year-old stone woman evacuated from Donetsk region to Dnipro

An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.

War • September 23, 05:09 PM • 23752 views

An explosion occurs in Pavlohrad

An explosion has occurred in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving toward Pavlohrad.

Society • September 22, 05:35 AM • 24619 views

Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.

Society • September 19, 09:05 AM • 21503 views

New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.

Society • September 18, 07:56 PM • 19301 views

Explosion occurs in Dnipro region amid ballistic threat

An explosion was heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. The air force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the northeast, and air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles over the region.

War • August 16, 04:09 PM • 24447 views

Explosion occurs in Dnipro region amid missile threat

An explosion was reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. The Air Force warned of a missile threat in Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

War • August 16, 01:46 PM • 34843 views

An explosion and fire occurred in Pavlohrad: a 21-year-old man was injured

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, after an explosion in a non-residential building. A 21-year-old man was injured and is now in moderate condition in the hospital.

Crimes and emergencies • August 15, 10:19 AM • 22031 views

Explosions occurred in Pavlohrad, Dnipro region

Explosions were reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region.

War • July 28, 07:57 PM • 38083 views

Russian troops launch missile attack on Pavlohrad

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging 4 private houses, while shelling of Nikopol injured 3 women and damaged infrastructure.

Society • July 7, 04:53 AM • 35158 views

Russian attack on Dnipro: Ukrainian Air Force warns of another missile

The Ukrainian air force warned of another Russian missile attack in the direction of Dnipro or Pavlohrad, urging citizens to take cover after earlier explosions.

War • July 3, 06:27 AM • 26289 views

Rada proposes to rename Brovary to Brovari: draft resolution registered

BP proposes to rename the city of Brovary as part of decolonization efforts aimed at eliminating traces of Russification of Ukrainian toponyms, as recommended by the National Commission for state language standards.

Society • June 21, 06:37 PM • 98867 views

Air defense forces shoot down 11 "Shaheeds" over Dnipro region

Ukraine's air defense system shot down 11 Shaheds over the Dnipro region at night, with drones destroyed in different areas.

Society • May 26, 05:15 AM • 37572 views

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: three "Shaheds" were shot down at night, infrastructure was hit by shelling

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine with artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging infrastructure and power lines, but there were no reports of casualties.

War • May 22, 05:40 AM • 24303 views

Air Defense Forces shoot down enemy missile over Dnipro region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down a Russian missile over the Dnipro region of Ukraine.

War • May 12, 04:23 PM • 53018 views

Air defense destroyed an enemy drone in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.

War • May 12, 08:16 AM • 25451 views

5 drones shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, there are wounded and destruction

5 Russian drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing injuries, destruction of infrastructure and residential buildings, and a fire.

Society • May 4, 05:00 AM • 56174 views

The consequences of the night attack on Kharkiv became known

A medical complex in Kharkiv with more than 1,000 people was nearly hit by Russian missile strikes, causing one person to be lightly injured and damaging buildings and infrastructure.

War • April 27, 04:17 AM • 37178 views

Rada plans to rename 15 Ukrainian cities: which ones are on the list

Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.

Society • April 25, 06:46 AM • 33664 views

"US assistance will be felt by soldiers on the front line and cities suffering from Russian terror," Zelenskyy says

The U. S. aid that Ukraine has received is a significant package that will be felt by soldiers on the front lines and cities suffering from Russian terror.

Society • April 20, 06:47 PM • 99688 views