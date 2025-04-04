As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
russia massively attacked DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, leaving some residents without electricity. Infrastructure was damaged, there are wounded.
Kryvyi Rih was hit by a missile attack at night, 14 wounded, including children. Buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure were damaged. There is destruction in Synelnykivshyna and Pavlohrad district.
Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities. Train No. 86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia is delayed, and train No. 72 Lviv - Pavlohrad will follow a modified route.
Russian troops launched a rocket strike on Pavlohrad, damaging two industrial enterprises. A fire broke out at one of them, and windows were also damaged in two five-story buildings.
A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.
An explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.
Russian troops have approached the outskirts of Pokrovsk to within a few kilometers. There are 7,000 people left in the city without critical infrastructure, and they are being urged to evacuate.
Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down 11 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and a private house in Pavlohrad district, with no casualties.
The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.
An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.
An explosion has occurred in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target moving toward Pavlohrad.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.
A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.
An explosion was heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. The air force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the northeast, and air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles over the region.
An explosion was reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. The Air Force warned of a missile threat in Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.
A fire broke out in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, after an explosion in a non-residential building. A 21-year-old man was injured and is now in moderate condition in the hospital.
Explosions were reported in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region.
Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging 4 private houses, while shelling of Nikopol injured 3 women and damaged infrastructure.
The Ukrainian air force warned of another Russian missile attack in the direction of Dnipro or Pavlohrad, urging citizens to take cover after earlier explosions.
BP proposes to rename the city of Brovary as part of decolonization efforts aimed at eliminating traces of Russification of Ukrainian toponyms, as recommended by the National Commission for state language standards.
Ukraine's air defense system shot down 11 Shaheds over the Dnipro region at night, with drones destroyed in different areas.
Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine with artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging infrastructure and power lines, but there were no reports of casualties.
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down a Russian missile over the Dnipro region of Ukraine.
Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone in Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region.
5 Russian drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing injuries, destruction of infrastructure and residential buildings, and a fire.
A medical complex in Kharkiv with more than 1,000 people was nearly hit by Russian missile strikes, causing one person to be lightly injured and damaging buildings and infrastructure.
Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.
The U. S. aid that Ukraine has received is a significant package that will be felt by soldiers on the front lines and cities suffering from Russian terror.