Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed

Due to an attack on railway infrastructure, trains in eastern regions of Ukraine are changing routes and running with delays, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia once again attacked the railway infrastructure of frontline communities - Kuleba reported on Telegram.

Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that "tonight the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions; fortunately, there were no casualties, but the railway infrastructure was damaged."

"Kharkiv region is under attack, where the enemy is trying to slow down communication with the East of the country; trains there have been rerouted to alternative routes and continue to move. In Chernihiv region, there were strikes in directions important for maintaining communication with the Ukrainian North. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy hit the railway's energy infrastructure and one of the stations. Already now, backup diesel locomotives are maintaining movement there," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

A number of trains in the eastern direction are running on altered routes, and accordingly - with delays. Due to damage in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, delays are up to 5 hours. Also, train No. 733 Dnipro – Kyiv is moving with an auxiliary locomotive, the estimated delay from the schedule is less than an hour - Kuleba stated.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that this includes the following routes:

No. 102 Kherson – Husarivka;

No. 104 Lviv – Husarivka;

No. 712 Kyiv – Husarivka;

No. 92 Odesa – Husarivka.

Also, according to UZ, delays of up to 5 hours for the following trains:

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;

No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm, which also carries attached carriages Pavlohrad - Kyiv;

No. 37/38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv.

Also, some suburban trains in Sumy region, as well as from Chernihiv region to Kyiv, will run with delays.

Since night, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, the consequences of the shelling have been eliminated.

