Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed

November 5, 09:56 PM • 19745 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 34766 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 28381 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 27070 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
November 5, 03:03 PM • 37458 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 01:23 PM • 39953 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23455 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23433 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 37911 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22949 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Government simplified access to loans for solar and wind power plants for households - Ministry of EnergyNovember 5, 10:19 PM • 6582 views
Poland plans to increase imports of US LNG for further supplies to Ukraine and SlovakiaNovember 5, 10:43 PM • 6338 views
Europeans massively give up alcohol due to taste and healthNovember 5, 10:57 PM • 7696 views
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 13652 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIV02:50 AM • 3944 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 41120 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 53724 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 37911 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 28 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 16513 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 18620 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 35769 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 40229 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

As a result of the night attack on the railway infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, trains in the eastern direction are moving on altered routes with delays of up to 5 hours. There are no casualties, but the damage has affected train traffic, including services to Husarivka and international routes.

Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed

Due to an attack on railway infrastructure, trains in eastern regions of Ukraine are changing routes and running with delays, said Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia once again attacked the railway infrastructure of frontline communities

- Kuleba reported on Telegram.

Ukrzaliznytsia also noted that "tonight the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions; fortunately, there were no casualties, but the railway infrastructure was damaged."

"Kharkiv region is under attack, where the enemy is trying to slow down communication with the East of the country; trains there have been rerouted to alternative routes and continue to move. In Chernihiv region, there were strikes in directions important for maintaining communication with the Ukrainian North. In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy hit the railway's energy infrastructure and one of the stations. Already now, backup diesel locomotives are maintaining movement there," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

A number of trains in the eastern direction are running on altered routes, and accordingly - with delays. Due to damage in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, delays are up to 5 hours. Also, train No. 733 Dnipro – Kyiv is moving with an auxiliary locomotive, the estimated delay from the schedule is less than an hour

- Kuleba stated.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified that this includes the following routes:

  • No. 102 Kherson – Husarivka;
    • No. 104 Lviv – Husarivka;
      • No. 712 Kyiv – Husarivka;
        • No. 92 Odesa – Husarivka.

          Also, according to UZ, delays of up to 5 hours for the following trains:

          • No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;
            • No. 119/120 Dnipro - Chełm, which also carries attached carriages Pavlohrad - Kyiv;
              • No. 37/38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv.

                Also, some suburban trains in Sumy region, as well as from Chernihiv region to Kyiv, will run with delays.

                Since night, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, the consequences of the shelling have been eliminated.

                108 out of 135 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyWar in Ukraine
                Energy
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Power outage
                Electricity
                Donetsk Oblast
                Sumy Oblast
                Kharkiv Oblast
                Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                Chernihiv Oblast
                Ukraine
                Pavlohrad
                Lviv
                Odesa
                Kherson
                Kyiv