108 out of 135 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 135 drones at Ukraine overnight, 108 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 6 (from 7:00 PM on November 5), the enemy attacked with 135 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 108 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 27 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

