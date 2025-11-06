Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 8 people injured

On the night of November 6, the Russian army massively attacked Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones. 8 people were injured. Fires broke out in the city, residential buildings, infrastructure, and a transport company were damaged. Strikes were also carried out on the Petropavlivka community and Nikopol region, where buildings and power lines were damaged. This was reported by acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

The enemy massively attacked Kamianske with drones. 8 people were injured. - Haivanenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, several fires broke out in the city. The roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed.

Damaged cars. Infrastructure, transport company damaged.

The aggressor also struck the Petropavlivka community of Synelnykove district with a UAV. A communal enterprise building caught fire. - the official's post reads.

Vladyslav Haivanenko reported that the Russians also continued to target Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery.

"They hit Nikopol itself and the Pokrovske community. A five-story building, a private house, and a power line were damaged," specified the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office handed over to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine materials regarding 190,000 Russian war crimes. Over 5,100 drone attacks against civilians have been recorded in 9 months, which is twice as many as in the entire year 2024.

Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation