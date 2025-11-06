ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM • 16081 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 27629 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 06:18 PM • 21995 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
November 5, 05:06 PM • 25714 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 24792 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 34772 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 37758 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23172 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23158 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 36593 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 8 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On the night of November 6, the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, as a result of which 8 people were injured in Kamianske. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and a transport enterprise were damaged; strikes also occurred in the Petropavlivka community and Nikopol district.

Russia massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 8 people injured

On the night of November 6, the Russian army massively attacked Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones. 8 people were injured. Fires broke out in the city, residential buildings, infrastructure, and a transport company were damaged. Strikes were also carried out on the Petropavlivka community and Nikopol region, where buildings and power lines were damaged. This was reported by acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

The enemy massively attacked Kamianske with drones. 8 people were injured.

- Haivanenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, several fires broke out in the city. The roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed.

Damaged cars. Infrastructure, transport company damaged.

The aggressor also struck the Petropavlivka community of Synelnykove district with a UAV. A communal enterprise building caught fire.

- the official's post reads.

Vladyslav Haivanenko reported that the Russians also continued to target Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery.

"They hit Nikopol itself and the Pokrovske community. A five-story building, a private house, and a power line were damaged," specified the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office handed over to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine materials regarding 190,000 Russian war crimes. Over 5,100 drone attacks against civilians have been recorded in 9 months, which is twice as many as in the entire year 2024.

