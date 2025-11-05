Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation

US President Donald Trump said that during a phone conversation on October 16, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him to help settle the war in Ukraine. The American leader said this during an American business forum in Miami, reports UNN.

I spoke with Putin two weeks ago, and he said, "We've been trying to end that war for 10 years, but we haven't succeeded. Now it's up to you to fix it." - Trump noted.

The US President added that he "resolved some of these issues in an hour," but did not specify what he meant.

Recall

On October 16, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social a long conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This happened on the eve of his meeting with Zelensky at the White House to discuss security and support for Ukraine.

