09:56 PM • 1194 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
08:20 PM • 5380 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 14204 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 18551 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 19531 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 28500 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 32340 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22544 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22490 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 33502 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Il-76 military aircraft shot down in Sudan: entire crew killed
While the front is burning near Pokrovsk, Poroshenko's deputies are booking resorts and asking the Cabinet of Ministers to let them go abroad — Valentyn Hladkykh
Tesla shareholders decide Elon Musk's fate: $878 billion or resignation
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 28502 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 32342 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Carney
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin asked him to help settle the war in Ukraine during a phone call on October 16.

US President Donald Trump said that during a phone conversation on October 16, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin allegedly asked him to help settle the war in Ukraine. The American leader said this during an American business forum in Miami, reports UNN.

I spoke with Putin two weeks ago, and he said, "We've been trying to end that war for 10 years, but we haven't succeeded. Now it's up to you to fix it."

- Trump noted.

The US President added that he "resolved some of these issues in an hour," but did not specify what he meant.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social a long conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This happened on the eve of his meeting with Zelensky at the White House to discuss security and support for Ukraine.

Putin ordered to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine