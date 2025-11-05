Putin instructed to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: CPD reacted

ukenru
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11268 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 12902 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 15922 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 21220 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
08:57 AM • 20068 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 20159 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 17668 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 34530 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 32437 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 54206 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to powerNovember 5, 04:50 AM • 21949 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21284 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 8234 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21367 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17091 views
Publications
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 11268 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 17197 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 21478 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 21220 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 65251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Viktor Orbán
Valentyn Hladkykh
Petro Poroshenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 966 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 21375 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 33078 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 46574 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 49045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Putin instructed to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: CPD reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the special services of the Russian Federation to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. The head of the CPD, Andriy Kovalenko, regarded this as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and raise the stakes.

Putin instructed to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: CPD reacted

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and Russia's special services to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. He justified this decision by the "need to react to the actions of the United States and other states," effectively hinting at a readiness to escalate nuclear blackmail. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, stated that the dictator wants to justify nuclear blackmail. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin stated that Russia allegedly does not intend to violate the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, but at the same time made it clear that it could do so "in response" to the actions of other countries.

Russia has always strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and we have no plans to deviate from them. At the same time, back in 2023, I said that if the United States or other states conduct such tests, Russia must act accordingly.

– the dictator cynically stated.

Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, special services, and civilian agencies to collect all available information, analyze it at a Security Council meeting, and "submit agreed proposals on the possible start of work on preparing for nuclear weapons tests."

The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump03.11.25, 04:46 • 26155 views

Let's proceed from this. I await your report.

– said Putin.

Ukraine's reaction

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, regarded Putin's statement as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and artificially raise the stakes against the backdrop of Russia's military defeats.

Putin is still clearly following Khrushchev's scenario. Raising the stakes in nuclear tests is an imitation of the Cuban Missile Crisis. People who have studied Russia know that Putin always wanted to outdo Khrushchev and considered him a loser who lost to Kennedy. In the end, Putin will be an under-Khrushchev.

– Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

He also added that the very fact that Putin thinks in historical parallels indicates a deep pathology.

He is a sick psychopath who lives in his own historical fantasies.

– concluded the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov05.11.25, 02:31 • 3920 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States