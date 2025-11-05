Putin instructed to prepare proposals for possible nuclear tests: CPD reacted

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and Russia's special services to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. He justified this decision by the "need to react to the actions of the United States and other states," effectively hinting at a readiness to escalate nuclear blackmail. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, stated that the dictator wants to justify nuclear blackmail. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Putin stated that Russia allegedly does not intend to violate the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, but at the same time made it clear that it could do so "in response" to the actions of other countries.

Russia has always strictly adhered to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and we have no plans to deviate from them. At the same time, back in 2023, I said that if the United States or other states conduct such tests, Russia must act accordingly. – the dictator cynically stated.

Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, special services, and civilian agencies to collect all available information, analyze it at a Security Council meeting, and "submit agreed proposals on the possible start of work on preparing for nuclear weapons tests."

Let's proceed from this. I await your report. – said Putin.

Ukraine's reaction

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, regarded Putin's statement as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and artificially raise the stakes against the backdrop of Russia's military defeats.

Putin is still clearly following Khrushchev's scenario. Raising the stakes in nuclear tests is an imitation of the Cuban Missile Crisis. People who have studied Russia know that Putin always wanted to outdo Khrushchev and considered him a loser who lost to Kennedy. In the end, Putin will be an under-Khrushchev. – Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

He also added that the very fact that Putin thinks in historical parallels indicates a deep pathology.

He is a sick psychopath who lives in his own historical fantasies. – concluded the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

