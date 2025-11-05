Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov

Russia is awaiting official explanations from the United States of America after President Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests. This was announced by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment for Russian media, reports UNN.

We all still need to get some clarification from the American side, since neither Russia nor China has resumed any nuclear tests. - said Peskov.

According to Russian media, Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

"Therefore, unfortunately, we cannot currently say what exactly the head of the American state meant," added the Kremlin press secretary.

Recall

In an interview with the American TV channel CBS News, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has enough nuclear weapons for multiple strikes. The head of the White House confirmed plans to resume nuclear tests and said that he had discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"We are obliged to do this": Trump named the reason for US nuclear tests