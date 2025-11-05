Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov

ukenru
06:53 PM • 12862 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 27033 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 24360 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 24495 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 25263 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39781 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36737 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19096 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18277 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15579 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 11553 views
Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, diesNovember 4, 03:56 PM • 7122 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20061 views
Satellite images captured the construction of a new bridge between Russia and North KoreaPhotoNovember 4, 05:28 PM • 4638 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the PopeNovember 4, 06:09 PM • 21824 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39780 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 38334 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36736 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 57396 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 54914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Viktor Liashko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
South Korea
North Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20064 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 35642 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 39122 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 34583 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 38562 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
The New York Times
Nord Stream

Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Russia expects official explanations from the US after Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests. Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Nuclear Tests.

Kremlin awaits US explanations regarding Trump's statements on nuclear tests - Peskov

Russia is awaiting official explanations from the United States of America after President Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests. This was announced by Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment for Russian media, reports UNN.

We all still need to get some clarification from the American side, since neither Russia nor China has resumed any nuclear tests.

- said Peskov.

According to Russian media, Moscow and Beijing insist that all countries adhere to their obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

"Therefore, unfortunately, we cannot currently say what exactly the head of the American state meant," added the Kremlin press secretary.

Recall

In an interview with the American TV channel CBS News, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has enough nuclear weapons for multiple strikes. The head of the White House confirmed plans to resume nuclear tests and said that he had discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"We are obliged to do this": Trump named the reason for US nuclear tests03.11.25, 07:51 • 9192 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States