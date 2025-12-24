On the night of December 24, two Russian policemen who participated in the war against Ukraine and tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war were eliminated in Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to intelligence sources.

Details

According to sources, this happened around one o'clock in the morning Moscow time on Yeletska Street in the south of the Russian capital. A man, disagreeing with the aggressive policy of his state, approached a patrol car that was standing near a police station, after which he threw an explosive device into the car window.

As a result of the explosion, two Russian policemen died. Two more ended up in hospitals with serious injuries. Sources in Ukrainian intelligence note that the eliminated policemen had previously participated in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine and tortured Ukrainian prisoners.

This contradicts the Geneva Conventions and the rules and customs of warfare - the report says.

Recall

On December 22, Russia reported about the explosion of a car with a major general from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that the head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, died from injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow.