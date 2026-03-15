Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region kills 87-year-old woman, injures 42-year-old man - OVA

As a result of a Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, an 87-year-old woman died, and a 42-year-old man was injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

On Sunday, March 15, the Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region - Pavlohrad and Synelnykove.

Due to the enemy strike in the Troitska community of Pavlohrad district, two houses were destroyed, and about a dozen more were damaged.

Rescuers pulled the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble of one of the destroyed private houses. In the Dubovyky community of Synelnykove district, a driver who was delivering bread was injured. The man is currently receiving assistance at a local hospital. He will later be transported to the regional center for treatment. - Hanzha stated.

Recall

On March 14, 2026, Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. More than 20 people received various injuries. Two people died. One victim died instantly, and a 17-year-old boy died in the hospital where he was admitted.