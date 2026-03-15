Putin never wanted to end the war with Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin never wanted to stop the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that Putin was afraid and is afraid of pressure from the United States and Donald Trump. That is why he played this game, pretending that he wanted negotiations.

I still believe that America should increase pressure on Putin. Otherwise, he will not negotiate in good faith. He only wants to issue ultimatums to Ukraine, such as the demand to withdraw our troops from our territory. But this will not satisfy his appetite. - Zelenskyy stated.

The President of Ukraine also commented on the situation around Iran. He noted that this brings Putin more money. The dictator is also helped by the easing of sanctions against Russia.

Our intelligence reports that due to all the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union, as well as due to our long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, Russia faced a deficit of more than $100 billion only in 2026. Now we see that they earned about $10 billion in two weeks of war in the Middle East. - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Iran is using Russian drones against American targets.