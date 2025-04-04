Boeing P-8 Poseidon

The German and British defense ministers sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The document provides for joint
exercises, weapons development, and countering russian submarines.
Russian media reported that cruise missiles attacked the Crimean bridge, with enemy air defense allegedly shooting down at least
12 missiles, and the center of Sevastopol was cut off from electricity.
The Pentagon has signed a $3. 4 billion contract with Boeing for the purchase and delivery of 17 P-8A maritime aircraft to Canada
and Germany by March 2028.
An air alert was declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol, and air defense systems were spotted on the peninsula amid reports of
explosions in Crimea.