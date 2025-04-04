Boeing P-8 Poseidon

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13333 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23441 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61844 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209052 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120007 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387930 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307954 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213261 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243980 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127868 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209052 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387930 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307954 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1248 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12284 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42328 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70434 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56317 views
Germany and the UK sign military cooperation agreement: what it includes

The German and British defense ministers sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The document provides for joint exercises, weapons development, and countering russian submarines.

News of the World • October 23, 04:34 PM • 20817 views

Russia claims attack on Crimean bridge with at least 12 missiles: center of Sevastopol without power

Russian media reported that cruise missiles attacked the Crimean bridge, with enemy air defense allegedly shooting down at least 12 missiles, and the center of Sevastopol was cut off from electricity.

War • March 1, 02:31 PM • 27900 views

Pentagon orders 17 planes from Boeing for $3.4 billion for two allies

The Pentagon has signed a $3. 4 billion contract with Boeing for the purchase and delivery of 17 P-8A maritime aircraft to Canada and Germany by March 2028.

News of the World • March 1, 09:18 AM • 27930 views

An air alert was announced in occupied Sevastopol: traffic on the Crimean bridge is blocked, air defense is operating on the peninsula

An air alert was declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol, and air defense systems were spotted on the peninsula amid reports of explosions in Crimea.

War • January 31, 01:42 PM • 117636 views