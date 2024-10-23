Germany and the UK sign military cooperation agreement: what it includes
Kyiv • UNN
The German and British defense ministers sign an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. The document provides for joint exercises, weapons development, and countering russian submarines.
A new defense agreement between Berlin and London provides for the development of long-range weapons, the production of tanks by Rheinmetall in the UK, and joint exercises on NATO's eastern border. UNN writes about this with reference to Deutsche Welle.
Details
Germany and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and British Defense Minister John Healey signed the document in London on October 23.
As Pistorius commented on the signing, the Trinity House agreement will increase security in Europe by enabling London and Berlin to unite in the face of russian president putin's policy of "division and destruction.
We offer something different: solidarity and trust. The war in Ukraine has shown that we should not take security in Europe for granted. russia is waging war against Ukraine, significantly increasing its weapons production and has repeatedly launched hybrid attacks against our partners in Eastern Europe
The agreement includes a clause that starting in the spring of 2025, German Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft will be relocated to Lossiemouth Air Base in Scotland to monitor the movements of Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.
The two sides also intend to integrate air defense systems and develop new long-range weaponscapable of striking deep into enemy territory.
In addition, Berlin and London intend to conduct joint military exercises on NATO's eastern flank to deter russia in light of russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is also planned to create tank units supported by drones.
In addition, Germany will participate in the protection of communication cables at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. And the German arms corporation Rheinmetall will build a new large-caliber weapons plant in the UK.
Recall
