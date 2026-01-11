Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were temporarily de-energized. By morning, power was restored to almost everyone, emergency blackouts are in effect in Kyiv and three regions, and residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"At night, the enemy launched another attack on the Ukrainian energy sector. As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were briefly de-energized," the report says.

Energy workers began restoration work overnight.

"As of morning, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region are almost fully supplied with power. Repair work is ongoing in the region to restore electricity and heat supply as soon as possible. In Zaporizhzhia region, more than 13,000 consumers remain without power as of morning. To avoid repeated mass blackouts, we ask you to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances," the report says.

In Zhytomyr region, as indicated, more than 7,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Emergency blackouts have been forcibly applied in part of the region. A return to the predicted hourly blackout schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, the key stage of emergency restoration work has been completed. In the capital, emergency blackouts are in effect in parts of Pechersk, Holosiivskyi districts, and on the Left Bank. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to predicted hourly blackout schedules is underway. Energy workers are working to gradually transfer consumers to predicted schedules, but this requires time and phased connection. Specialists are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible and restore Kyiv residents' ability to plan their day.

DTEK energy company noted on X the previous evening that "now is the most difficult situation with electricity this winter."

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 110 settlements in Kyiv region and 48 in Chernihiv region are also de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

Currently, hourly blackout schedules are in effect in almost all regions. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, Odesa region, and partially in Zhytomyr region, emergency schedules are applied. Their duration may depend on the decrease in air temperature, the Ministry of Energy noted.