Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:05 AM • 8424 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 16652 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 27731 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 47488 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 35735 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 30628 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 34906 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 57908 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39998 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39418 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.8m/s
80%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block XJanuary 10, 10:47 PM • 4768 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 15174 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 14659 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 14434 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 6062 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 91046 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 117273 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 87856 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 108473 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110551 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
China
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 13897 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 16813 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 72601 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 73871 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 94399 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136
YouTube

Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

As a result of Russia's night attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were blacked out; by morning, power was restored to almost everyone. Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and three regions, and residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather.

Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to a night attack by the Russian Federation, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were temporarily de-energized. By morning, power was restored to almost everyone, emergency blackouts are in effect in Kyiv and three regions, and residents in two regions are without power due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"At night, the enemy launched another attack on the Ukrainian energy sector. As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were briefly de-energized," the report says.

Energy workers began restoration work overnight.

"As of morning, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk region are almost fully supplied with power. Repair work is ongoing in the region to restore electricity and heat supply as soon as possible. In Zaporizhzhia region, more than 13,000 consumers remain without power as of morning. To avoid repeated mass blackouts, we ask you to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances," the report says.

In Zhytomyr region, as indicated, more than 7,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Emergency blackouts have been forcibly applied in part of the region. A return to the predicted hourly blackout schedules will occur immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, the key stage of emergency restoration work has been completed. In the capital, emergency blackouts are in effect in parts of Pechersk, Holosiivskyi districts, and on the Left Bank. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to predicted hourly blackout schedules is underway. Energy workers are working to gradually transfer consumers to predicted schedules, but this requires time and phased connection. Specialists are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible and restore Kyiv residents' ability to plan their day.

DTEK energy company noted on X the previous evening that "now is the most difficult situation with electricity this winter."

Bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, 110 settlements in Kyiv region and 48 in Chernihiv region are also de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

Currently, hourly blackout schedules are in effect in almost all regions. In Kyiv and Kyiv region, Odesa region, and partially in Zhytomyr region, emergency schedules are applied. Their duration may depend on the decrease in air temperature, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
DTEK
Kyiv