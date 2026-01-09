Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received resignation letters from Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, and Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as reported by UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation letter from Mykhailo Albertovych Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine... The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received the resignation letter from Denys Anatoliyovych Shmyhal, Minister of Defense of Ukraine. - Stefanchuk reported.

According to him, the parliament will consider the applications "in the manner prescribed by law in the near future."

On January 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed formats of work of the Ministry of Defense with Fedorov: expects draft decisions within a week

In addition, Zelenskyy announced a change in the format of the Ministry of Defense's work and added that Denys Shmyhal remains in the team, and he has been offered another important area of state work.