Zelenskyy discussed formats of work of the Ministry of Defense with Fedorov: expects draft decisions within a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Mykhailo Fedorov the format of work of the Ministry of Defense, emphasizing the technological aspect of defense. Fedorov will present draft decisions regarding changes in the Ministry of Defense within a week.

Zelenskyy discussed formats of work of the Ministry of Defense with Fedorov: expects draft decisions within a week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Mykhailo Fedorov the format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's work, as well as formats for changes. According to the Head of State, Fedorov will present draft decisions that are needed within a week, UNN reports.

We discussed with Mykhailo Fedorov the format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's work. The main principle is that the technological nature of our defense must preserve the lives of our soldiers. Russia has one significant advantage in this war, namely the ability to exert pressure on Ukraine with the scale of its strikes and assaults. We must and will respond with more active use of technology, faster development of new types of weapons, and new tactics.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, since the beginning of this war, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been and remains an active source of innovation for Ukraine's defense sector. This applies to the development of the arms manufacturing market, the use of drones, and modern communications. Of course, Ukraine is absolutely committed to diplomacy and seeks to end this war as soon as possible. But Russia does not demonstrate a similar approach and prolongs the aggression. We will counter this through greater technological advancement and transformation of the defense sector.

We discussed the formats of changes that Mykhailo Fedorov is preparing to implement as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Within a week, Mykhailo will present draft decisions that are needed. I expect that the parliament will support such a strengthening.

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Fedorov also reported on how various areas of modernization of Ukraine's defense sector are already being implemented. Technological solutions are already working.

In particular, for December 2025, 35,000 destroyed occupiers have already been verified and confirmed on video, for November there were 30,000 confirmed hits, for October there were 26,000 hits. It is obvious that technologies are working effectively. The supply of drones to the troops is clearly increasing. We are preparing our new special formats for strengthening the drone component of our defense. Glory to Ukraine!

- the Head of State summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine