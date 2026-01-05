Ukrainian military eliminated over 33,000 Russians with drones in December: e-Score record set

Security and Defense Forces eliminated 33,000 Russians with drones, setting a record for e-points. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Army of Drones.Bonus system provides real-time data from the battlefield — each hit has video confirmation. This allows for effective management decisions. At the same time, units not only compete in destroying the enemy, but also exchange points for damaged targets for drones and other equipment in the Brave1 Market — in addition to centralized supply. - Fedorov said.

According to him, this approach yields results. In December, as Fedorov reported, Ukrainian military personnel achieved several record indicators using unmanned systems:

🔸106,859 targets hit — 31% more than in November;

🔸33,019 personnel hits — this indicator increases monthly;

🔸128 air defense and radar systems hit — this is a historical maximum.

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the top twenty most effective units in destroying enemy targets with drones included:

🔹414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Madyar";

🔹Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU;

🔹Military Unit of Unmanned Aircraft Systems "Phoenix";

🔹Lasar’s group HGU;

🔹412th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "NEMESIS";

🔹427th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Rarog";

🔹20th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "K-2";

🔹3rd Assault Brigade;

🔹429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles";

🔹Unmanned Aircraft Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade;

🔹39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment;

🔹59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Unmanned Systems;

🔹92nd Assault Brigade;

🔹411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems;

🔹28th Separate Mechanized Brigade;

🔹95th Separate Air Assault Brigade;

🔹77th Airmobile Brigade;

🔹Reconnaissance and Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the 23rd Separate Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine;

🔹3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan";

🔹Main Intelligence Directorate.

