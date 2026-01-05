$42.290.12
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian military eliminated over 33,000 Russians with drones in December: e-Score record set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ukraine's security and defense forces eliminated 33,019 Russians with drones, a record high. In December 2023, Ukrainian military hit 106,859 targets and 128 air defense/radar systems using drones.

Ukrainian military eliminated over 33,000 Russians with drones in December: e-Score record set

Security and Defense Forces eliminated 33,000 Russians with drones, setting a record for e-points. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Army of Drones.Bonus system provides real-time data from the battlefield — each hit has video confirmation. This allows for effective management decisions. At the same time, units not only compete in destroying the enemy, but also exchange points for damaged targets for drones and other equipment in the Brave1 Market — in addition to centralized supply.

- Fedorov said.

According to him, this approach yields results. In December, as Fedorov reported, Ukrainian military personnel achieved several record indicators using unmanned systems:

🔸106,859 targets hit — 31% more than in November; 

🔸33,019 personnel hits — this indicator increases monthly;

🔸128 air defense and radar systems hit — this is a historical maximum.

According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the top twenty most effective units in destroying enemy targets with drones included:

🔹414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Birds of Madyar";

🔹Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU;

🔹Military Unit of Unmanned Aircraft Systems "Phoenix";

🔹Lasar’s group HGU;

🔹412th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "NEMESIS";

🔹427th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Rarog";

🔹20th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems "K-2";

🔹3rd Assault Brigade;

🔹429th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems "Achilles";

🔹Unmanned Aircraft Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade;

🔹39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment;

🔹59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Unmanned Systems;

🔹92nd Assault Brigade;

🔹411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems;

🔹28th Separate Mechanized Brigade;

🔹95th Separate Air Assault Brigade;

🔹77th Airmobile Brigade; 

🔹Reconnaissance and Strike Unmanned Aircraft Systems of the 23rd Separate Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine; 

🔹3rd Operational Brigade "Spartan";

🔹Main Intelligence Directorate.

Antonina Tumanova

