Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market

Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 10153 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
07:29 AM • 16684 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 30368 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 40728 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 36230 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60699 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34108 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56829 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24527 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 23736 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 28059 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 23745 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 22557 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 11948 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 4038 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 6072 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 22681 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60699 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 46196 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 10927 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21431 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35339 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 35634 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 80085 views
Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Defense Forces units used e-Points to purchase 148,000 items worth UAH 8.5 billion through Brave1 Market. This marketplace, integrated with the Army of Drones, offers over 200 products, including UAVs, ground control stations, and electronic warfare systems, with delivery in 10-20 days.

Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market

Units of the Defense Forces purchased 148,000 items worth 8.5 billion hryvnias using e-Points on Brave1 Market. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

This year, we launched Brave1 Market – an Amazon for war. It is the largest marketplace for Ukrainian defense technologies for the front, where 2,600 developments can already be found. We integrated Brave1 Market with the Drone Army program. A bonus so that units can order necessary goods using e-Points. The military has already ordered 148,000 items worth 8.5 billion hryvnias through Brave1 Market. Currently, over 200 items can be purchased with e-Points: UAVs, UGV, EW 

- Fedorov said.

According to him, a separate section with over 800 components is already available on the marketplace. Soon, some of them will be available for purchase with e-Points.

We are actively developing this industry and launching a grant program so that the military can quickly receive the necessary technologies. Thanks to cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, units receive goods purchased with e-Points directly from manufacturers within 10–20 days 

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Brave1
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle