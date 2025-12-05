Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market

Units of the Defense Forces purchased 148,000 items worth 8.5 billion hryvnias using e-Points on Brave1 Market. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

This year, we launched Brave1 Market – an Amazon for war. It is the largest marketplace for Ukrainian defense technologies for the front, where 2,600 developments can already be found. We integrated Brave1 Market with the Drone Army program. A bonus so that units can order necessary goods using e-Points. The military has already ordered 148,000 items worth 8.5 billion hryvnias through Brave1 Market. Currently, over 200 items can be purchased with e-Points: UAVs, UGV, EW - Fedorov said.

According to him, a separate section with over 800 components is already available on the marketplace. Soon, some of them will be available for purchase with e-Points.

We are actively developing this industry and launching a grant program so that the military can quickly receive the necessary technologies. Thanks to cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, units receive goods purchased with e-Points directly from manufacturers within 10–20 days - summarized the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

