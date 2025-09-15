Capable of overcoming EW at 40+ km: Brave1 completes testing of kamikaze attack drones

The Brave1 cluster for the development of military technologies conducted final tests of kamikaze attack drones with a range of 40+ km. This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

These attack drones with a range of 40+ km are capable of overcoming enemy electronic warfare. As Fedorov noted, this is a new level of striking the enemy far behind the front line.

Attack drones are becoming a cheap and practical solution for the front - affordable to produce and easily scalable. They help achieve precise strikes at distances of 40, 50, and even more kilometers, leaving the enemy no chance - wrote the minister.

He added that combat tests would follow, and the mass use of kamikaze attack drones on the battlefield would be accelerated.

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that the military would receive electronic warfare equipment. This will happen within the framework of the "Army of Drones Bonus" program.