Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermath

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 1142 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 11545 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 19316 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17473 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55483 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81970 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61488 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56284 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185733 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179980 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 6040 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20326 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 4180 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13148 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17799 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17982 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40616 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 57941 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185732 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106772 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34601 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43487 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43685 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106772 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv, a shopping center was destroyed, and high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged. One woman is in critical condition, while the rest of the injured are in moderate condition.

Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermath

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv, a shopping center was destroyed, and high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing new footage of the aftermath, writes UNN.

Russians attacked Kharkiv today. (...) A shopping center was destroyed, apartment buildings, cars were damaged, windows were blown out in the building of one of the educational institutions. A fire broke out in separate foci, with a total area of about 200 square meters.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast clarified that "residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and the supermarket building was hit."

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in a video comment on Telegram stated that all necessary assistance is being provided in the hospital to those affected by the enemy strike on Kharkiv.

"Among those hospitalized, one woman is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition," Syniehubov said.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant1/2/26, 4:22 PM • 1282 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv