Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermath

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the center of Kharkiv, a shopping center was destroyed, and high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing new footage of the aftermath, writes UNN.

Russians attacked Kharkiv today. (...) A shopping center was destroyed, apartment buildings, cars were damaged, windows were blown out in the building of one of the educational institutions. A fire broke out in separate foci, with a total area of about 200 square meters. - reported the State Emergency Service.

The Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast clarified that "residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and the supermarket building was hit."

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in a video comment on Telegram stated that all necessary assistance is being provided in the hospital to those affected by the enemy strike on Kharkiv.

"Among those hospitalized, one woman is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition," Syniehubov said.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant