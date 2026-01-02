Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant

In the center of Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential area, 19 people have already been reported injured, including an infant, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday. As Amil Omarov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, noted, the Russians attacked the city center with an "Iskander," UNN reports.

19 people sought medical attention after the Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv. Among them is a 6-month-old child. Fortunately, the infant does not require hospitalization. The age of the other victims ranges from 20 to 79 years old. - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, almost all of them have blast injuries and glass wounds, and one person suffered severe stress. "Doctors are providing the necessary qualified assistance. The rescue operation continues," Syniehubov said.

According to data from Amil Omarov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at about 2:30 p.m., a missile strike was launched on the city of Kharkiv, the enemy used an "Iskander." "The strike hit a multi-story residential building, and there may be dead people under the rubble," he said in a video comment distributed by the regional prosecutor's office.

