Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 8972 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 15710 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 15617 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 53588 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 80254 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60682 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55712 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183761 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178666 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58125 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.5m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4842 views
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 3946 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18912 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11727 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15422 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 15592 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 39208 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 56683 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183755 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104941 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 33849 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 42700 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 42956 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 104941 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41293 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on residential buildings in the center of Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, including a 6-month-old infant. The strike, according to the prosecutor's office, was carried out by an "Iskander" missile around 2:30 PM.

Russian missile strike on Kharkiv: 19 injured, including an infant

In the center of Kharkiv, as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential area, 19 people have already been reported injured, including an infant, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Friday. As Amil Omarov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, noted, the Russians attacked the city center with an "Iskander," UNN reports.

19 people sought medical attention after the Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv. Among them is a 6-month-old child. Fortunately, the infant does not require hospitalization. The age of the other victims ranges from 20 to 79 years old.

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, almost all of them have blast injuries and glass wounds, and one person suffered severe stress. "Doctors are providing the necessary qualified assistance. The rescue operation continues," Syniehubov said.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 15, people are still under the rubble - Regional Military Administration02.01.26, 15:41 • 1032 views

According to data from Amil Omarov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at about 2:30 p.m., a missile strike was launched on the city of Kharkiv, the enemy used an "Iskander." "The strike hit a multi-story residential building, and there may be dead people under the rubble," he said in a video comment distributed by the regional prosecutor's office.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike02.01.26, 15:30 • 1086 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
9K720 Iskander
Kharkiv