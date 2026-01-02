The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 15, people are still under the rubble - Regional Military Administration

The enemy struck a five-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The number of injured has risen to 15, and one woman is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Currently, 13 people are known to have been injured. Six people have been taken to the hospital, including one woman in serious condition. - Syniehubov reported.

In addition, according to him, the building was completely destroyed as a result of the strike, and a fire broke out. Window glazing and facades of nearby buildings were also damaged.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the hit. A rescue operation is underway.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike

Add

Later, Syniehubov reported that doctors had provided assistance to 15 injured people.

There is information that people are still under the rubble. Search operations are ongoing. - he summarized.

Recall

As reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, after the Russian strike on the city center in Kharkiv, 12 people were known to have been injured.