11:39 AM
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 15, people are still under the rubble - Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The enemy struck a five-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The number of injured has risen to 15, one woman is in serious condition.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 15, people are still under the rubble - Regional Military Administration

The enemy struck a five-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The number of injured has risen to 15, and one woman is in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

Currently, 13 people are known to have been injured. Six people have been taken to the hospital, including one woman in serious condition.

- Syniehubov reported.

In addition, according to him, the building was completely destroyed as a result of the strike, and a fire broke out. Window glazing and facades of nearby buildings were also damaged.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the hit. A rescue operation is underway.

Russia, preliminarily, attacked Kharkiv with two missiles: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the strike 02.01.26, 15:30

Add

Later, Syniehubov reported that doctors had provided assistance to 15 injured people.

There is information that people are still under the rubble. Search operations are ongoing.

- he summarized.

Recall

As reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, after the Russian strike on the city center in Kharkiv, 12 people were known to have been injured.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv