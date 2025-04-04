US President Donald Trump has revoked access to classified information for a number of opponents, including Harris, Clinton and Biden, as well as members of the Biden family. Earlier, he deprived Blinken and Sullivan of access.
George Clooney criticized the Trump administration and the political climate in the United States, comparing it to a “baby on the highway. ” The actor also discussed his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck and commented on the Biden administration.
American officials have expressed different versions of the reasons for the collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. Trump blamed the diversity policy, while others called for waiting for the results of the investigation.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially resigned their positions following the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. After an awkward handshake with Harris' husband, Biden left Capitol Hill in a Marine helicopter.
Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol has begun. During the ceremony, Trump was unable to kiss Melania because of her hat and congratulated President Biden to the applause of the audience.
President-elect Trump and incumbent President Biden left the White House after a 35-minute meeting. The political opponents traveled to the Capitol in the same limousine as per tradition.
President-elect Trump arrived in Washington on the eve of the inauguration. Due to extremely low temperatures, the ceremony was moved to the Capitol Rotunda, which caused problems with accommodating 250,000 guests.
Donald Trump has appointed Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special envoys to Hollywood. Their task is to return the film industry to its former glory and make it “bigger and stronger.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.
The future US Vice President J. D. Vance did not receive an invitation from Kamala Harris to visit the vice president's residence before the inauguration. Harris' team explains this by the absence of such a tradition during the pandemic.
The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.
In Virginia, more than 150 improvised explosive devices were found in the home of a man who lost fingers to explosives. The suspect stored the bombs in his garage and backpack, as well as unstable explosives in a freezer.
Jennifer Lopez posted a video with the highlights of 2024, where she did not mention her husband Ben Affleck. The video shows her career achievements, personal moments, and footage from the new movie.
Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes, which exceeds the required 270 for victory. The decisive votes were 40 from the state of Texas, and the official approval of the results by Congress will take place on January 6, 2025.
ABC News has agreed to pay Donald Trump $15 million for defamation after the anchor's false statement about rape. The channel is also to publish an official apology on its website.
American journalist Evan Hershkovich published an investigation into the FSB's counterintelligence department after his release from a Russian prison. He spoke about the head of the department, Dmitry Minaev, who organized his arrest and exchange.
“Power outage schedule” became the most popular query for Ukrainians on Google in 2024. Other top searches included Euro 2024, Oleksandr Syrsky, 20 Days in Mariupol, and EcoFlow.
Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone spent Thanksgiving at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The actor has not previously publicly supported Trump's candidacy in the election.
Hollywood actress Sharon Stone criticized Trump's voters at the Turin Film Festival. She said that "ignorant" men and their naivety influenced the results of the US presidential election.
Billionaire Warren Buffett announced his intention to give 99. 5% of his fortune to charity. The funds will be received by four family foundations that will be managed by his children, but they themselves will not be able to work in the charity foundation.
Donald Trump intends to fire the entire team of special prosecutor Jack Smith and create investigative teams for the 2020 election. The plans to reorganize the US Justice Department are based on the personal grievances of the former president.
US President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed the idea of a national emergency plan to deport illegal migrants. He intends to use military resources and “all necessary powers” to implement this program.
Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard as his nominee for the post of Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has military experience and has become an active Trump supporter.
During a speech by Alexei Navalny's widow at the Web Summit tech conference, Ukrainian activists staged a protest. They chanted anti-Russian slogans and sounded an air raid siren.
Donald Trump won the last “swing” state of Arizona, receiving a total of 312 electoral votes. The Republican won 74.6 million votes (50.5%), defeating Kamala Harris with 70.9 million votes (48%).
Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.
Nancy Pelosi said Biden's late decision to withdraw from the presidential race hurt Democrats. She said an early exit could have given other candidates a chance in open primaries.
Donald Trump had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine after winning the election. He also spoke with about 70 world leaders, including Biden, but not with putin.
The ten richest people in the world increased their wealth by a record $64 billion in one day. Elon Musk gained the most - by $26.5 billion, reaching $290.3 billion.
Joe Biden congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential election and promised a peaceful transfer of power. The current president emphasized the importance of accepting the country's choice regardless of the outcome.