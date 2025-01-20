ukenru
Trump's inauguration ceremony begins: thunderous applause and a kiss with Melania

Trump's inauguration ceremony begins: thunderous applause and a kiss with Melania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37739 views

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol has begun. During the ceremony, Trump was unable to kiss Melania because of her hat and congratulated President Biden to the applause of the audience.

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump has begun in the United States, UNN reports.

First, the current US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and future Vice President J.D. Vance entered the Capitol Hall. 

And then Donald Trump himself appeared.

The US president-elect tried to kiss his wife on the cheek, but the wide brim of Melania's hat prevented him from doing so.

Trump also greeted President Joe Biden as he entered the Capitol Rotunda, to much applause and cheers.

Image

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising