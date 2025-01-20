Trump's inauguration ceremony begins: thunderous applause and a kiss with Melania

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump has begun in the United States, UNN reports.

First, the current US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and future Vice President J.D. Vance entered the Capitol Hall.

And then Donald Trump himself appeared.

The US president-elect tried to kiss his wife on the cheek, but the wide brim of Melania's hat prevented him from doing so.

Trump also greeted President Joe Biden as he entered the Capitol Rotunda, to much applause and cheers.

