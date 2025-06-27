Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of UAH 120 million for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

Partially grant the NABU detective's request: apply a preventive measure in the form of bail to the suspect, Oleksiy Mykhailovych Chernyshov. Set the bail at UAH 120,000,2668 - said the judge.

The official has the following obligations:

to appear at every summons from the detective or court;

to notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any change in his place of residence or work;

not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

to refrain from communicating with suspects in the case, as well as with witnesses.

The term of Chernyshov's obligations shall be two months, i.e., until 27.08.2025. - added the judge.

Addition

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, citing two government sources, reported that "on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Cabinet of Ministers Secretariat to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, for him to appear on Monday, June 23, to be served with a notice of suspicion."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelenskyy stated that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of dual citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

On June 22, Chernyshov, against the backdrop of previous rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

On June 24, Chernyshov, after visiting NABU, reported that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, the SAP officially reported that Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a particularly large bribe for himself and third parties.