Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining room

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

US President Donald Trump announced that the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will begin at 8:00 PM Kyiv time in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago.

Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining room

US President Donald Trump announced that the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin at 8:00 PM Kyiv time in the main dining hall of Mar-a-Lago, UNN reports.

The meeting with the President of Ukraine will take place in the main dining hall of the Mar-a-Lago hotel. The press is invited.

- Trump wrote on his social media.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump stated that he had a "good and very productive phone call" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

