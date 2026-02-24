$43.300.02
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Minister of Energy announced that a meeting of the energy "Ramstein" will take place in March. The European Union has allocated 920 million euros to support Ukraine.

Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal

A meeting of the energy "Ramstein" will take place in March. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal after the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister of Energy reported that today European leaders visited the Kyiv thermal power plant, which was seriously damaged by Russian shelling. Partners were able to clearly see the scale of destruction in the energy sector and understand the urgency of equipment needs.

Ursula von der Leyen today announced a plan to support Ukraine until next winter, "Repair, Rebuild, Restart," for 920 million euros. We highly appreciate this assistance. We will discuss the provisions of the plan in detail during the meeting of the energy "Ramstein" in March 

- added Shmyhal.

He also expressed gratitude for the transfer of 500 generators by the European Union to support the energy system and critical infrastructure. Important and timely support that helped stabilize the situation and maintain the energy system.

Together we are restoring our infrastructure and doing everything to make light overcome darkness 

- Shmyhal summarized.

Energy support for Ukraine: von der Leyen announced a 100 million euro aid package and a 920 million euro "winter plan"24.02.26, 18:36 • 1504 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
