Energy support for Ukraine: von der Leyen announced a 100 million euro aid package and a 920 million euro "winter plan"

Kyiv

 • 212 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced three areas of support for Ukraine, including a 90 billion euro loan for defense needs. The EU will also provide 100 million euros for energy and has developed a winter plan for 920 million euros.

Energy support for Ukraine: von der Leyen announced a 100 million euro aid package and a 920 million euro "winter plan"

The EU sees three key areas for further support to Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a conversation with journalists during her visit to Kyiv on February 24, 2026, as reported by UNN.

The first of these is a 90 billion euro loan, which the European Union calls the "steel porcupine" concept.

As the President of the European Commission explained, this instrument is intended to strengthen Ukraine to such an extent that no adversary can defeat it.

She emphasized that the decision on this loan has already been made, and EU member states have made appropriate commitments.

"We will secure this loan one way or another. We have different ways to do this, and we will use them," von der Leyen noted.

According to her, the first priority within this package is to cover Ukraine's urgent defense needs. This includes the procurement, production, and supply of modern weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including drones, missiles, and ammunition.

European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Von der Leyen reported that work has already begun, and after consultations with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the first priority package has been identified. The EU's goal is to ensure its delivery by Easter. It is expected to include drones and ammunition, among other things.

Separately, she announced work on the integration of the military-industrial complexes of Ukraine and the EU. According to the President of the European Commission, the European side expects mutual benefits from such cooperation, including in terms of access to modern technologies.

Von der Leyen named energy support for Ukraine as the second priority. She emphasized that the European Commission is already the largest donor in this area: since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU has provided more than 2 billion euros in aid and transferred more than 11,000 generators.

In addition, the EU has prepared a new package of 100 million euros for urgent energy support. According to von der Leyen, these funds can be invested immediately, as the necessary goods are already on the market.

The European Commission has also developed a winter plan for 2026-2027, which will include a 920 million euro package to stabilize Ukraine's energy system.

Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2027: von der Leyen answered whether it is realistic

As the President of the European Commission clarified, this package provides for ensuring a stable supply of electricity throughout the country, decentralization of energy production from renewable sources, as well as the repair and modernization of power grids and thermal power plants.

Von der Leyen also emphasized the need to coordinate supplies so that Ukraine receives exactly the resources, materials, and goods it needs most.

To this end, according to her, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will arrive in March for an "energy Ramstein" to coordinate actions between the European Union and Ukraine.

It should be noted that the European Union has already provided Ukraine with the largest amount of military and financial support among partners.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv