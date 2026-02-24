European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine

$43.300.02
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 3240 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 4834 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12715 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 10894 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26453 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20234 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18628 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18085 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16661 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Popular news
Minus 920 occupiers and almost 1700 enemy drones: Russian losses per dayFebruary 24, 05:44 AM • 4220 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 24011 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 12972 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 17463 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 6692 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12715 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26453 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 46027 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 65460 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 68551 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 1434 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 6756 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 24920 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 22650 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 23398 views
European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the signing of a decision on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. The funds will be used to support public services, defense, and the country's European future.

European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the signing of a decision to provide a loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros, UNN reports.

Signed loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros 

- Metsola said on X.

According to her, the funds will be used: 

• to support the operation of essential public services;

• to support Ukraine's defense;

• to protect common security and freedom;

• to achieve a true and lasting peace;

• to secure Ukraine's future in Europe.

Costa urged Orban to unblock a €90 billion loan for Ukraine23.02.26, 20:02 • 10158 views

Recall 

On February 11, the European Parliament approved a support loan for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics