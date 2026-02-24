European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the signing of a decision on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. The funds will be used to support public services, defense, and the country's European future.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the signing of a decision to provide a loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros, UNN reports.
Signed loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros
According to her, the funds will be used:
• to support the operation of essential public services;
• to support Ukraine's defense;
• to protect common security and freedom;
• to achieve a true and lasting peace;
• to secure Ukraine's future in Europe.
Recall
On February 11, the European Parliament approved a support loan for Ukraine amounting to 90 billion euros.