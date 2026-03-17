"We fear nothing" - Zelenskyy responded to Iran's threats and commented on possible contacts with Netanyahu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not afraid of Iran's threats, which are being made amid accusations against Tehran of allegedly supporting Israel. He said this in response to questions from foreign journalists, UNN writes.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukrainians do not succumb to pressure or intimidation.

Commenting on Iran's statements about possible strikes on Ukraine due to alleged support for Israel, the president noted that Ukrainians are not afraid of anything.

On possible contacts with Israel

The President also commented on the question of possible contacts with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I have what he needs, and he has what I need. But we haven't spoken yet. - Zelenskyy said.

He did not specify what exactly he was referring to, but stressed that no negotiations with the Israeli leadership had been held so far.

Iran threatens Ukraine over "support for the Israeli regime with drones"