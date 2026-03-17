Teenagers sue Musk's company over pornographic images created by Grok

Three young women have filed a lawsuit in a California federal court against Elon Musk's xAI company. They accuse the developer of the Grok chatbot of facilitating the creation of sexualized images featuring them without consent. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the lawsuit, Grok users altered photographs and videos of the plaintiffs to create explicit or nude images. Two of the victims are minors, and all three are concealing their names to protect their privacy.

Content distributed in chats

According to the complaint, such materials were distributed on Discord servers and could include images of at least 18 other minors. One of the plaintiffs learned about the fake images after an anonymous message on Instagram.

European Commission investigates spread of illegal content through Elon Musk's Grok chatbot

Lawyers claim that Grok's features, which allowed the creation of such content, were launched to increase the popularity of the chatbot and the X platform.

Plaintiffs' demands

The plaintiffs are seeking damages and a court injunction against the creation of similar images using Grok. The lawsuit states that the dissemination of such materials caused serious harm to their privacy, dignity, and safety.

Earlier, regulators in the UK, EU, and US have already launched investigations into the possibility of creating sexualized images of real people using Grok.

EU regulator launches probe into Musk's X chatbot over sexualized AI images