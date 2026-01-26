European Commission investigates spread of illegal content through Elon Musk's Grok chatbot

The European Union has launched an official investigation into the activities of the Grok artificial intelligence on the social network X due to suspicions of creating and disseminating manipulative sexualized images. Regulators will check whether the company complied with the Digital Services Act (DSA) regarding the assessment and mitigation of risks associated with the generation of harmful content. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the investigation was the appearance on the network of AI-generated images of women and minors of an explicit nature, which caused concern among global regulators. Under the Digital Services Act, large technology platforms are obliged to block illegal content, otherwise they face a fine of up to 6% of their global annual turnover.

Non-consensual sexual deepfakes of women and children are a violent, unacceptable form of degradation — said EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen.

She emphasized that the EU executive body will carefully check how effectively the X platform counteracts the spread of such materials in the 27-country bloc.

Security measures from xAI and the company's position

In response to the accusations, X representatives refer to a statement from January 14, which states that the xAI developer has introduced restrictions on image editing. The company assures that it has blocked the ability to create pornographic content based on the location of users in jurisdictions where it is explicitly prohibited by law.

Despite these steps, the European Commission intends to find out whether these measures are sufficient and how the countries where restrictions apply are determined. The investigation will become an important precedent in regulating the activities of generative artificial intelligence in Europe and controlling the security of the digital space.

