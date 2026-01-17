$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 11809 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 16465 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 21056 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19623 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36340 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32139 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27977 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25868 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25200 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk's children, has filed a lawsuit against xAI over deepfakes created by the Grok chatbot. She claims that the neural network generated sexually exploitative images featuring her face.

Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot

Ashley St. Clair, 27, a writer and mother of one of billionaire Elon Musk's children, has filed a lawsuit against his artificial intelligence company xAI. The woman claims that the Grok chatbot allowed users to create sexually exploitative deepfakes of her face, which caused her severe emotional distress. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In the lawsuit filed in New York, St. Clair describes shocking examples of generated images. In particular, it refers to her childhood photo (at the age of 14), which the neural network altered by "dressing" the girl in a bikini. Adult deepfakes in sexualized poses and images in bikinis with swastikas are also mentioned, which is particularly offensive, as the plaintiff is of Jewish descent.

Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block X11.01.26, 00:47 • 10891 view

I have suffered and continue to suffer severe pain and mental distress as a result of xAI's role in the creation and dissemination of these digitally altered images of me. I am humiliated and feel that this nightmare will never end as long as Grok continues to create these images of me.

— Ashley St. Clair stated in a document attached to the case.

Accusations of retaliation from the X platform

St. Clair reported that she repeatedly contacted the X social network with a request to remove the content, but initially received a response that the images did not violate the platform's policy.

Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis15.01.26, 09:20 • 37026 views

Later, according to her, the company resorted to "retaliation": St. Clair's account with a million followers was deprived of its premium subscription and verification badge, which blocked the possibility of monetization. At the same time, humiliating fakes continued to spread.

xAI's reaction and Grok's limitations

Amidst a global scandal over the creation of sexualized images of women and children, the X platform announced the introduction of restrictions. Now, Grok allegedly cannot edit photos of real people, depicting them in revealing clothing. However, for St. Clair, who claims to live in constant fear due to the actions of the neural network's users, these measures are too late. xAI representatives are currently refraining from official comments regarding the lawsuit. 

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users09.01.26, 21:14 • 6643 views

Stepan Haftko

