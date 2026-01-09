Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users

The AI chatbot Grok has disabled its image generation feature for the vast majority of users on the social network X following widespread outrage over its use to create sexually explicit and violent images. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

This move comes after social network owner Elon Musk was threatened with fines, regulatory action, and reports of a possible ban on X in the UK.

Previously, X users used the AI chatbot to create images of women with the aim of undressing them. Currently, this feature is disabled, except for paid subscribers.

In a post on the social network X, the Grok account stated: "Image generation and editing are currently only available to paid users."

This means that the vast majority of platform users cannot create images using Grok. In contrast, paid X subscribers retain full data and credit card information, allowing them to be identified in case of misuse of this feature.

However, there is also a separate Grok Imagine app, in which, according to non-paying users, it is still possible to create sexualized images of women and children. A Guardian investigation found that it was used to create pornographic or violent videos of women without their consent.

After the Grok image creation feature was updated in late December, thousands of sexualized images of women were created without their consent in the past two weeks. Musk has repeatedly received public calls to remove or restrict this feature, but until now, the social network has not taken any action.

A study by AI Forensics, a Parisian non-profit organization, found about 800 images and videos created using the Grok Imagine app that contained pornographic and sexually violent content.

