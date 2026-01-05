European Commission and UK demand explanations from X over AI-generated sexualized images by Grok

$42.290.12
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 4854 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 23362 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 47473 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 28842 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 33767 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 39705 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 99176 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69886 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94693 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99150 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russians attacked a humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson region: there is one dead and woundedJanuary 5, 12:03 PM • 5358 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 39072 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 18632 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 36281 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 9208 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 9274 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 47472 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 36319 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 99176 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 158784 views
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US09:31 PM • 740 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 54772 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 49226 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45998 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 54066 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
BFM TV

European Commission and UK demand explanations from X over AI-generated sexualized images by Grok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The European Commission and the British regulator Ofcom are demanding explanations from X over the dissemination of intimate images created by Grok AI. European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier stated that such content grossly violates European law.

European Commission and UK demand explanations from X over AI-generated sexualized images by Grok

The European Commission and the British regulator Ofcom have sharply criticized the social network X over the dissemination of intimate images created by artificial intelligence Grok without the consent of the models. This refers to the chatbot's so-called "spicy mode," which generates explicit content featuring real women and minors. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters that the institution is well aware of the existence of such a function in Elon Musk's AI. He stressed that such content grossly violates European law.

This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is terrible. This is disgusting. This is how we see it, and there is no place for it in Europe.

- Regnier stated.

Investigation in the UK

The British regulator Ofcom has demanded that X explain the mechanisms of Grok's operation. The agency is investigating how the algorithm was able to create sexualized images of children and whether the platform complied with its legal obligation to protect users. In the UK, the creation and distribution of such materials, even AI-generated, is a criminal offense.

We have urgently contacted X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to fulfill their legal obligations to protect users in the UK.

- an Ofcom spokesman said.

Platform's position and international context

Elon Musk and X have not officially commented on the regulators' claims. Earlier, in response to a Reuters inquiry, platform representatives called the criticism "lies of outdated media," and Musk himself reacted to public figures' concerns with laughing emojis.

In addition to the EU and the UK, complaints have already been filed with the prosecutor's office by French ministers, and the Indian government is demanding explanations regarding "indecent content."

Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - Reuters04.01.26, 05:34 • 10928 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
European Commission
Reuters
India
Elon Musk
France
Great Britain