European Commission and UK demand explanations from X over AI-generated sexualized images by Grok

The European Commission and the British regulator Ofcom have sharply criticized the social network X over the dissemination of intimate images created by artificial intelligence Grok without the consent of the models. This refers to the chatbot's so-called "spicy mode," which generates explicit content featuring real women and minors. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters that the institution is well aware of the existence of such a function in Elon Musk's AI. He stressed that such content grossly violates European law.

This is not spicy. This is illegal. This is terrible. This is disgusting. This is how we see it, and there is no place for it in Europe. - Regnier stated.

Investigation in the UK

The British regulator Ofcom has demanded that X explain the mechanisms of Grok's operation. The agency is investigating how the algorithm was able to create sexualized images of children and whether the platform complied with its legal obligation to protect users. In the UK, the creation and distribution of such materials, even AI-generated, is a criminal offense.

We have urgently contacted X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to fulfill their legal obligations to protect users in the UK. - an Ofcom spokesman said.

Platform's position and international context

Elon Musk and X have not officially commented on the regulators' claims. Earlier, in response to a Reuters inquiry, platform representatives called the criticism "lies of outdated media," and Musk himself reacted to public figures' concerns with laughing emojis.

In addition to the EU and the UK, complaints have already been filed with the prosecutor's office by French ministers, and the Indian government is demanding explanations regarding "indecent content."

