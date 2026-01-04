$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 12332 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 28668 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 33585 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 35498 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 53495 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 74577 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66309 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 86099 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47624 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy appoints Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office
January 3, 05:39 PM • 4216 views
Over five hundred targets shot down: Defense Forces show new footage of Russian drone destruction
January 3, 06:06 PM • 3930 views
Trump spoke about Putin: "I'm not thrilled with him, he kills too many people"
January 3, 06:33 PM • 6064 views
Zelenskyy met with advisors of the Coalition of the Willing: security guarantees and real peace discussed
January 3, 06:59 PM • 3322 views
Supermoon rises over Ukraine, Quadrantids meteor shower peak expected
January 3, 08:15 PM • 3622 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 67737 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 86618 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 99264 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 235829 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 166704 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
10:58 PM • 1960 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM • 59707 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
January 1, 12:07 AM • 69563 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
January 1, 12:00 AM • 67435 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM • 166704 views
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - Reuters

Grok, integrated into X, generates sexualized images of real people, including minors. xAI denies the accusations, and Elon Musk responds with a laughing-crying emoji.

Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - Reuters

The Grok chatbot, integrated into the social network X (formerly Twitter), found itself at the center of a scandal due to its ability to generate sexualized images of real people. An analysis by Reuters confirmed numerous instances of digital "undressing" of women and the creation of indecent content involving minors. This is reported by UNN.

Details

X users are using Grok to edit other people's photos, sending requests to replace clothes with bikinis or transparent outfits. Unlike third-party "nudification" services, Grok allows this to be done instantly directly within the platform.

Elon Musk launches nationwide AI-based education program in El Salvador14.12.25, 01:06 • 4887 views

Journalists recorded over 100 attempts to edit photos in just one 10-minute period. In many cases, the bot fulfilled requests, creating explicit images of women, and also ignoring signs that children might be in the photos (in particular, requests for "school uniforms").

Elon Musk and xAI's Reaction

xAI called the media's findings "lies by outdated media." Platform owner Elon Musk, on the other hand, reacted to the situation with a laughing-crying emoji under posts with AI-edited famous people and user complaints about the prevalence of nude content in the feed.

International pressure and legal consequences

The events sparked a wave of condemnation from governments of various countries. In France, parliamentarians informed prosecutors about "clearly illegal" content on X.

Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok overestimates its creator's abilities21.11.25, 11:50 • 3288 views

India's Ministry of IT sent an official demand to the platform to stop the spread of indecent deepfakes.

Experts from The Midas Project stated that they had warned xAI in August about their tool becoming a "weapon for sexual exploitation," but the company ignored the warnings.

"MechaHitler" Scandal: xAI Loses Government Contract Over Grok's Antisemitic Remarks15.08.25, 10:36 • 5879 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Reuters
India
Elon Musk
France