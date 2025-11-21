$42.150.06
Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok overestimates its creator's abilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI company, after the release of Grok 4.1, demonstrates a significant overestimation of Musk's abilities. It believes that Musk would be a professional football player, would choose him for a fashion show instead of famous models, and would commission a painting from him instead of Monet or Van Gogh.

Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok overestimates its creator's abilities

The Grok AI chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI company, is very fond of its creator. Since Grok 4.1 was released this week, X users have been sharing posts and screenshots showing that Grok significantly overestimates Musk's abilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to techcrunch.com.

Details

For example, when Grok was asked if Musk would excel as a professional football player, the chatbot answered "yes." It explained this by saying that Musk "creates victories through innovation."

The chatbot was also asked: whom would AI choose to participate in a fashion show - Elon Musk, Naomi Campbell, or Tyra Banks?

I would choose Elon Musk because his bold style and innovative talent would redefine the show. Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell are iconic supermodels with unparalleled grace. But Elon's ability to captivate an audience with his vision puts him at the forefront with a fresh, unpredictable vibe.

- Grok replied.

The chatbot also said that it would rather commission a painting from Musk than from Monet or Van Gogh.

Recall

In July 2025, Elon Musk's xAI startup released Grok 4, a new flagship artificial intelligence model that, according to Musk, outperforms PhDs. Simultaneously, xAI introduced a new SuperGrok Heavy subscription costing $300 per month, making it the most expensive on the AI market.

However, Elon Musk's xAI startup later found itself at the epicenter of a scandal. It lost a US government contract after the Grok chatbot delivered an antisemitic tirade praising Hitler.

Yevhen Ustimenko

