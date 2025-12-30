$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
01:10 AM • 58 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 9104 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 14387 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 13108 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 16419 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 18792 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 17509 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 21288 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 22022 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 21311 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
86%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 14882 views
Lavrov stated that Ukrainian drones attacked Putin's residence: he threatened a retaliatory strike and a review of Russia's negotiating positionDecember 29, 03:44 PM • 9386 views
Trump announced a strike on a "large target" in Venezuela - BloombergDecember 29, 03:59 PM • 10807 views
Trump had a "positive conversation" with Putin on Ukraine - White HouseDecember 29, 04:11 PM • 7038 views
Moscow tries to disrupt diplomacy: Zelenskyy discussed with Merz Russian fake about attack on Putin's residenceDecember 29, 04:39 PM • 4734 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 27914 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 29552 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 39268 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 148772 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 191733 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Benjamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Europe
Florida
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 14923 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 28305 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 38111 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 48613 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 148767 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Heating
The Guardian

"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions contradicts the law and public opinion. The issue of territories remains a key disagreement in peace talks, despite 90% agreement on a 20-point plan.

"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"

Ukraine cannot simply withdraw from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions as part of a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia, as this contradicts Ukrainian legislation, public opinion, and the real situation on the ground. The Ukrainian president said this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with Fox News, the President of Ukraine stated that he does not trust either Russia or Putin personally, and considers claims of "support for Ukraine" to be untrue. He noted that Putin may make similar statements to Western leaders, including Donald Trump, but this is only a way to avoid pressure and sanctions.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of territories is the most difficult in negotiations on ending the war and remains the only point where the positions of Ukraine and Russia differ significantly.

We cannot just leave our territories. This is beyond our law. It's not just about the law - people live there, our army is there

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that approximately 300,000 people live in these territories, many of whom have suffered due to hostilities. According to him, hundreds of people have been wounded and dozens have died, so the issue of these territories cannot be considered only formally or from a political point of view.

The President of Ukraine also confirmed that the 20-point peace plan has been agreed upon by approximately 90%. Only two points remain unresolved, of which the key one is the territorial issue.

When I said 90%, it's true. There is only one main issue where we have different views - it's territories. And these disagreements are not with the Americans, but with the Russians

- emphasized the President of Ukraine.

He added that the United States understands the positions of the parties and is trying to find compromise solutions. According to the president, Ukraine has demonstrated steps aimed at promoting the peace process over the past month.

Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - Bloomberg12.12.25, 00:00 • 12783 views

Commenting on the possibility of a referendum on the territories, Zelenskyy stated that such a step would not yield a positive result and would not be supported by Ukrainian society.

Everyone wants peace, but not at any cost. A referendum on giving up territories will not be positive for Ukraine

- he added.

Zelenskyy noted that one option for compromise could be the creation of a free economic zone with a mutual withdrawal of troops for several kilometers on both sides. However, even this option can only be approved or rejected by the Ukrainian people.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the absence of a detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas, promising discussions with society. He also noted that Russia seeks the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, but Ukraine will act in accordance with its interests.

Zelenskyy revealed two issues that still remain in the 20-point plan after negotiations with Trump29.12.25, 13:25 • 3292 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Civil Code of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Fox News
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine