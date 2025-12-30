"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"

Ukraine cannot simply withdraw from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions as part of a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia, as this contradicts Ukrainian legislation, public opinion, and the real situation on the ground. The Ukrainian president said this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

In an interview with Fox News, the President of Ukraine stated that he does not trust either Russia or Putin personally, and considers claims of "support for Ukraine" to be untrue. He noted that Putin may make similar statements to Western leaders, including Donald Trump, but this is only a way to avoid pressure and sanctions.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of territories is the most difficult in negotiations on ending the war and remains the only point where the positions of Ukraine and Russia differ significantly.

We cannot just leave our territories. This is beyond our law. It's not just about the law - people live there, our army is there - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that approximately 300,000 people live in these territories, many of whom have suffered due to hostilities. According to him, hundreds of people have been wounded and dozens have died, so the issue of these territories cannot be considered only formally or from a political point of view.

The President of Ukraine also confirmed that the 20-point peace plan has been agreed upon by approximately 90%. Only two points remain unresolved, of which the key one is the territorial issue.

When I said 90%, it's true. There is only one main issue where we have different views - it's territories. And these disagreements are not with the Americans, but with the Russians - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

He added that the United States understands the positions of the parties and is trying to find compromise solutions. According to the president, Ukraine has demonstrated steps aimed at promoting the peace process over the past month.

Commenting on the possibility of a referendum on the territories, Zelenskyy stated that such a step would not yield a positive result and would not be supported by Ukrainian society.

Everyone wants peace, but not at any cost. A referendum on giving up territories will not be positive for Ukraine - he added.

Zelenskyy noted that one option for compromise could be the creation of a free economic zone with a mutual withdrawal of troops for several kilometers on both sides. However, even this option can only be approved or rejected by the Ukrainian people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the absence of a detailed concept of a free economic zone in Donbas, promising discussions with society. He also noted that Russia seeks the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas, but Ukraine will act in accordance with its interests.

