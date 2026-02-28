IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East amid the US and Israeli military operation against Iran. In particular, they called on the parties "to exercise restraint" to avoid nuclear safety risks in the region. The IAEA press service reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and calls for restraint to avoid any risks to the nuclear safety of the region's population. The IAEA is in constant contact with the countries of the region, and at present there is no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will continue to monitor and report on the situation," the statement said.

Supplement

The IAEA recorded regular and unexplained work by Iran at enrichment sites attacked by the US and Israel. UN inspectors are denied access, which poses a threat to nuclear non-proliferation.