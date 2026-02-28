IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks

$43.210.00
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Popular news
Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspaceFebruary 28, 09:33 AM • 14770 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 18976 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - MediaFebruary 28, 10:13 AM • 16476 views
Russia may withdraw from negotiations if Ukraine does not cede territories - BloombergFebruary 28, 10:50 AM • 15169 views
Five explosions occurred in Dubai - smoke rose near Jebel Ali Port01:59 PM • 11541 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 34599 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 38829 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 33845 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 38058 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 39213 views
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 19028 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 19161 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 19326 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 19586 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 34105 views
IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The IAEA is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and calls for restraint to avoid risks to nuclear safety. There is currently no evidence of radiological impact, but Iran continues suspicious activity at nuclear facilities.

IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East amid the US and Israeli military operation against Iran. In particular, they called on the parties "to exercise restraint" to avoid nuclear safety risks in the region. The IAEA press service reported this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"The IAEA is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and calls for restraint to avoid any risks to the nuclear safety of the region's population. The IAEA is in constant contact with the countries of the region, and at present there is no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will continue to monitor and report on the situation," the statement said.

Supplement

The IAEA recorded regular and unexplained work by Iran at enrichment sites attacked by the US and Israel. UN inspectors are denied access, which poses a threat to nuclear non-proliferation.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
United Nations
United States
Iran