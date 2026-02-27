When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast

$43.210.03
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13907 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 17754 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 27961 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 45479 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 41801 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37218 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32114 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52039 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22873 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 21925 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 18385 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 13567 views
Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - ZelenskaFebruary 27, 06:53 AM • 5266 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 8180 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 288 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 1614 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 8660 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13913 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 17759 views
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21506 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18683 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 49395 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58994 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 61219 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a forecast of geomagnetic activity for March. Short periods of increased activity and minor magnetic storms are expected.

When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast

The first days of March will pass without serious geomagnetic disturbances. At the same time, short periods of increased activity are possible in the middle of the month. This forecast was published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in its 27-day space weather outlook, UNN reports.

What does the Kp-index mean?

The level of geomagnetic activity is determined by the Kp-index - a scale from 0 to 9, where 2 is a calm magnetosphere, 3 is weak disturbances, 4 is increased activity, and 5 and above is a magnetic storm.

Forecast for March 1-21

  • March 1 - 2 (calm);
    • March 2 - 2 (calm);
      • March 3 - 2 (calm);
        • March 4 - 2 (calm);
          • March 5 - 4 (active);
            • March 6 - 4 (active);
              • March 7 - 3 (unsettled);
                • March 8 - 2 (calm);
                  • March 9 - 3 (unsettled);
                    • March 10 - 5 (minor magnetic storm);
                      • March 11 - 3 (unsettled);
                        • March 12 - 3 (unsettled);
                          • March 13 - 2 (calm);
                            • March 14 - 5 (minor magnetic storm).
                              • March 15 - 4 (active);
                                • March 16 - 4 (active);
                                  • March 17 - 3 (unsettled);
                                    • March 18 - 3 (unsettled);
                                      • March 19 - 4 (active);
                                        • March 20 - 5 (minor magnetic storm);
                                          • March 21 - 6 (moderate magnetic storm).

                                            Will this affect well-being?

                                            During magnetic storms, people sensitive to weather changes may experience headaches, fatigue, or blood pressure fluctuations. At the same time, no serious geomagnetic storms are forecast for March.

                                            On such days, doctors advise:

                                            • avoid excessive physical exertion;
                                              • do not take too hot a bath, do not go to the bathhouse and sauna;
                                                • do not consume alcoholic beverages;
                                                  • replace coffee with light herbal tea, compote, or mineral water;
                                                    • give up fatty and fried foods, preferring broths, "light" soups, grains for garnish, and salads;
                                                      • balance sleep and physical activity and sleep at least 8 hours.

                                                        Recall

                                                        A powerful G4 geomagnetic storm, the strongest in two decades, caused an aurora borealis visible in Canada, the northern US states, and parts of Europe, including Ukraine. This phenomenon was the result of a massive eruption of charged particles from the Sun.

                                                        Alla Kiosak

