When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast

The first days of March will pass without serious geomagnetic disturbances. At the same time, short periods of increased activity are possible in the middle of the month. This forecast was published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in its 27-day space weather outlook, UNN reports.

What does the Kp-index mean?

The level of geomagnetic activity is determined by the Kp-index - a scale from 0 to 9, where 2 is a calm magnetosphere, 3 is weak disturbances, 4 is increased activity, and 5 and above is a magnetic storm.

Forecast for March 1-21

March 1 - 2 (calm);

March 2 - 2 (calm);

March 3 - 2 (calm);

March 4 - 2 (calm);

March 5 - 4 (active);

March 6 - 4 (active);

March 7 - 3 (unsettled);

March 8 - 2 (calm);

March 9 - 3 (unsettled);

March 10 - 5 (minor magnetic storm);

March 11 - 3 (unsettled);

March 12 - 3 (unsettled);

March 13 - 2 (calm);

March 14 - 5 (minor magnetic storm).

March 15 - 4 (active);

March 16 - 4 (active);

March 17 - 3 (unsettled);

March 18 - 3 (unsettled);

March 19 - 4 (active);

March 20 - 5 (minor magnetic storm);

March 21 - 6 (moderate magnetic storm).

Will this affect well-being?

During magnetic storms, people sensitive to weather changes may experience headaches, fatigue, or blood pressure fluctuations. At the same time, no serious geomagnetic storms are forecast for March.

On such days, doctors advise:

avoid excessive physical exertion;

do not take too hot a bath, do not go to the bathhouse and sauna;

do not consume alcoholic beverages;

replace coffee with light herbal tea, compote, or mineral water;

give up fatty and fried foods, preferring broths, "light" soups, grains for garnish, and salads;

balance sleep and physical activity and sleep at least 8 hours.

Recall

A powerful G4 geomagnetic storm, the strongest in two decades, caused an aurora borealis visible in Canada, the northern US states, and parts of Europe, including Ukraine. This phenomenon was the result of a massive eruption of charged particles from the Sun.