Elite units from Great Britain and France conducted large-scale joint exercises in Brittany, practicing airborne assault and stabilization scenarios. The training took place against the backdrop of official statements from London and Paris about their readiness to lead an international peacekeeping contingent if an agreement on a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is reached. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

More than 600 servicemen of the 16th Air Assault Brigade of Great Britain, together with the French 11th Parachute Brigade, simulated an airborne raid.

These exercises are part of the broader "Orion" mission, which involves about 2,000 military personnel to practice assisting NATO allies in conditions of hybrid threats and full-scale invasion.

Defense officials characterize these fighters as the "tip of the spear," emphasizing their ability to deploy anywhere in the world in the shortest possible time.

Discussions on troop numbers and army resources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously confirmed the commitment of Great Britain and France to send about 5,000 servicemen to support peace after the end of active hostilities. However, discussions continue within Britain regarding the country's ability to deploy such a number of fighters without harming other strategic areas, such as Estonia or Cyprus.

Armed Forces Minister El Carns emphasized the need for accelerated modernization of the army, noting that the country has only three to five years to prepare for a possible significant confrontation with a major power.

