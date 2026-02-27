$43.240.02
February 26, 10:38 PM • 11967 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 20268 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 21846 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 23386 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 21938 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 35163 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19800 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 94212 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45635 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52915 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
The Guardian

British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

British and French troops have completed preparations for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This comes amid statements from London and Paris about their readiness to lead a contingent in the event of a ceasefire.

British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Elite units from Great Britain and France conducted large-scale joint exercises in Brittany, practicing airborne assault and stabilization scenarios. The training took place against the backdrop of official statements from London and Paris about their readiness to lead an international peacekeeping contingent if an agreement on a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow is reached. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

More than 600 servicemen of the 16th Air Assault Brigade of Great Britain, together with the French 11th Parachute Brigade, simulated an airborne raid.

These exercises are part of the broader "Orion" mission, which involves about 2,000 military personnel to practice assisting NATO allies in conditions of hybrid threats and full-scale invasion.

French and Germans oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - poll13.02.26, 15:44 • 3150 views

Defense officials characterize these fighters as the "tip of the spear," emphasizing their ability to deploy anywhere in the world in the shortest possible time.

Discussions on troop numbers and army resources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously confirmed the commitment of Great Britain and France to send about 5,000 servicemen to support peace after the end of active hostilities. However, discussions continue within Britain regarding the country's ability to deploy such a number of fighters without harming other strategic areas, such as Estonia or Cyprus.

Armed Forces Minister El Carns emphasized the need for accelerated modernization of the army, noting that the country has only three to five years to prepare for a possible significant confrontation with a major power.

Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph26.02.26, 02:27 • 22266 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
France
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
Cyprus