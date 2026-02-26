$43.260.03
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Countries in the 'coalition of the willing' have acknowledged that deploying peacekeeping troops in Ukraine would require Putin's consent. This could derail the British-French plan for upholding a ceasefire.

Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph

Member countries of the "coalition of the willing" have acknowledged that plans to deploy peacekeeping troops in Ukraine would require the approval of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by The Telegraph, citing "numerous" unnamed sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in this way, the British-French plan to uphold any ceasefire could be thwarted at the whim of the Kremlin.

The internal tensions displayed on the anniversary of Putin's invasion will be a blow to Ukraine's efforts to mediate an end to the war

- the article states.

European sources familiar with the negotiations claim that post-war security guarantees are also a stumbling block. One high-ranking diplomatic source reported hearing from country representatives that they "will only send our troops with Russia's consent." There are fears that without Putin's consent, any European forces could be considered a legitimate military target.

If Russia says we don't agree to this and consider these troops a target, then a different type of force needs to be sent. So, whether Russia agrees to this or not will have a huge impact.

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

According to another source, European governments have effectively given Putin a veto over the coalition's plans by demanding a seat at the negotiating table. At the same time, a "European defense source" called the potential deployment of troops "quite hypothetical" due to Putin's long-standing objections to NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine.

Recall

European leaders, including the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and the EU, addressed Ukrainians and the world on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. They promise to strengthen support for Ukraine and emphasize its future in the EU.

Macron explained why Europe cannot send troops to Ukraine before a peace agreement with Russia13.02.26, 22:49 • 6900 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
European Union
France
Great Britain
Ukraine