Macron explained why Europe cannot send troops to Ukraine before a peace agreement with Russia

Europe cannot send troops now because it would be accused of escalating tensions, which would further worsen the situation. This is how French President Emmanuel Macron answered the question of why he is not ready to send troops to Ukraine until a peace agreement with Russia is concluded, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Macron gave a rather long and thorough answer, again emphasizing Europe's long path to the current state of affairs, to powerful financial support for Kyiv, "which no longer depends on US financial support."

He stated that he sees no evidence of Russia's serious intentions to conclude a peace agreement now, as it continues to bomb civilians and drag out negotiations, trying to achieve various concessions from Ukraine.

Merz criticizes idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine - Politico

He said that Europe cannot deploy troops now because it would be accused of escalating tensions, which would further worsen the situation.

Therefore, according to him, the focus should be on "re-engaging with the US, assessing... the fact that there is no longer room for credible short-term negotiations, and imposing additional sanctions" against Russia and acting against its shadow fleet.

"I fully understand and respect the fact that this point of view is not ideal for you, but, in my opinion, it is quite convincing and in the short term is the best possible scenario," Macron summarized.

French and Germans oppose sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - poll