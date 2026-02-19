305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First Lady

Within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, 305 resilience centers have already opened. This was reported by the country's First Lady Olena Zelenska, according to UNN.

According to her, she had the opportunity to visit one such institution in the Krasyliv community of Khmelnytskyi region.

It is completely barrier-free, provides social and psychological support, and has already welcomed over 3,500 residents, most of whom are veterans and their family members. It hosts support groups for families of the missing, military personnel and their loved ones, a Responsible Parenthood Club, a Third Age University, a Women's Club, and many other areas of assistance. - Zelenska said.

She added that for the support to be comprehensive, cooperation between various specialists and institutions has been established in the community: thanks to a clear referral system, a person does not get lost on the way to receiving a service, they are not left alone with a problem, but are accompanied and helped to find a solution.

In Kaniv, a Resilience Center was opened, which won the "School of Community Leaders" competition. The project, worth UAH 1.5 million, will provide psychosocial support to veterans, IDPs, and other community residents.