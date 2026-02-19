305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First Lady

$43.260.09
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 13430 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 33416 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 31104 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 41212 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 28483 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 21464 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 24518 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25664 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18307 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18998 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks
No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 41201 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Technology
Social network
Heating
Series
Film

305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First Lady

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

305 resilience centers have been opened in Ukraine as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program. One of the facilities in the Krasyliv community of Khmelnytskyi region has already served over 3,500 residents.

305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First Lady

Within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program, 305 resilience centers have already opened. This was reported by the country's First Lady Olena Zelenska, according to UNN.

Details

According to her, she had the opportunity to visit one such institution in the Krasyliv community of Khmelnytskyi region.

It is completely barrier-free, provides social and psychological support, and has already welcomed over 3,500 residents, most of whom are veterans and their family members. It hosts support groups for families of the missing, military personnel and their loved ones, a Responsible Parenthood Club, a Third Age University, a Women's Club, and many other areas of assistance.

- Zelenska said.

She added that for the support to be comprehensive, cooperation between various specialists and institutions has been established in the community: thanks to a clear referral system, a person does not get lost on the way to receiving a service, they are not left alone with a problem, but are accompanied and helped to find a solution.

Recall

In Kaniv, a Resilience Center was opened, which won the "School of Community Leaders" competition. The project, worth UAH 1.5 million, will provide psychosocial support to veterans, IDPs, and other community residents.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
War in Ukraine
charity
Kherson Oblast