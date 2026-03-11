$43.860.0351.040.33
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 14836 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increased
March 11, 02:45 PM • 23661 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 20057 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 25350 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30041 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36113 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34240 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44751 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121010 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

More pressure from the US on Russia, not on me - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

The President called on the US to increase pressure on Russia and discussed security guarantees with Trump. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions against the aggressor.

More pressure from the US on Russia, not on me - Zelenskyy

The United States must exert more pressure on Russia and stop forcing Ukraine to agree to the Kremlin's ultimatums. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Welt and Politico, UNN reports.

We need negotiations. We support them. We don't trust Russia, but I think, and I believe, that the Americans truly want to end this war. I hope they will help us, but we need more pressure on Russia, not on me.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, negotiations with Trump's representatives in December showed that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with some form of security guarantees that could become the basis of a future peace agreement, but there are no clear details yet on what these guarantees would look like.

This is very important to us, but we don't have a clear answer. President Trump told me, "Do you believe that our security guarantees can be stronger than NATO's?" I replied, "Yes, it depends on you today. It depends on you, Mr. President. God bless if we have stronger security guarantees than NATO. But what will happen after you? And what will happen after me?

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine and a dangerous signal to the whole world.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine