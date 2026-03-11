More pressure from the US on Russia, not on me - Zelenskyy

The United States must exert more pressure on Russia and stop forcing Ukraine to agree to the Kremlin's ultimatums. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Welt and Politico, UNN reports.

We need negotiations. We support them. We don't trust Russia, but I think, and I believe, that the Americans truly want to end this war. I hope they will help us, but we need more pressure on Russia, not on me. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, negotiations with Trump's representatives in December showed that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with some form of security guarantees that could become the basis of a future peace agreement, but there are no clear details yet on what these guarantees would look like.

This is very important to us, but we don't have a clear answer. President Trump told me, "Do you believe that our security guarantees can be stronger than NATO's?" I replied, "Yes, it depends on you today. It depends on you, Mr. President. God bless if we have stronger security guarantees than NATO. But what will happen after you? And what will happen after me? - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia would be a serious blow to Ukraine and a dangerous signal to the whole world.